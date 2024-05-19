‘It’s a total steal’: Customer declares Texas Roadhouse a ‘cheap eat’ after spending $12.99 for an entree with 2 sides

If you’ve scoured TikTok for meal-prepping hacks, then you’ve probably come across suggestions for purchasing family meals from popular restaurant chains. Some, for instance, have sworn by Chipotle’s catering menu, while others have said the portions served up by the Mexican-style chain weren’t worth its cost.

One restaurant that seemingly never gets any hate is Texas Roadhouse.

A TikTok user has added to the praise by sharing a price-saving hack for those looking to dine-in for an affordable meal experience: By taking advantage of the restaurant’s early dining special.

User FunSizer (@fun.sizer) shared how impressed they were with the amount of food they got for $13 at a Texas Roadhouse establishment.

Texas Roadhouse Early Dining special

“PSA if done correctly, Texas Roadhouse could be a cheap eats,” she says, showing a Texas Roadhouse menu.

“It literally says that Monday through Thursday, until 5pm, they have an early dining special,” she says, “where you can get 11 different entrees for only $13 and each entree that you pick comes with two sides and their sides are right here.”

According to the menu, the 11 different entrees are as follows:

6 oz. Sirloin Steak Dinner

Country Fried Sirloin Dinner

Grilled BBQ Chicken Dinner

Herb Crusted Chicken Dinner

Country Fried Chicken Dinner

Chicken Critters* Dinner

Pulled Pork Dinner

Grilled Pork Chop (Single Chop)

Grilled Chicken Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Critter* Salad

As for the sides, the chain allows for guests to pick from the following:

Applesauce

Baked Potato

Buttered Corn

Fresh Vegetables

Green Beans

Mashed Potatoes

Seasoned Rice

Steak Fries

Sweet Potato

Texas Red Chili

FunSizer continues, “So it’s a total steal and a total cheap date…and don’t forget that of course you get free rolls every time you come to Texas Roadhouse.” She shows off the chain’s beloved fluffy, airy bread rolls with a container of sweetened butter to the camera. “We have already eaten half of our basket.”

The final shot of her video displays a bowl of what looks like soup, a baked potato covered in shredded cheese and bacon bits, and a cut of steak.

“My food’s here,” she says, putting her grub on display.

One commenter wrote the special wouldn’t work for them, writing, “Jokes on me, I get off of work at 6.”

Another user mentioned that the window for folks to enjoy this deal would be fairly short, saying, “Texas Roadhouse doesn’t open up until 3.”

However, the Daily Dot performed a search of Texas Roadhouse locations in Northern New Jersey and parts of New York–many of the restaurants either advertised their opening hours as 12pm or 11:30am.

Judging by another commenter’s reply, however, it would seem that Texas Roadhouse hours vary from area to area: “Lol they don’t open till 4 over here tho lol,” one wrote.

One TikTok user echoed a viewpoint that many folks have pointed out in the wake of a surge in food inflation— that eating at casual, dine-in restaurant chains like Texas Roadhouse, Chili’s, Applebee’s, Olive Garden is actually more affordable.

“Cheaper than fast food,” they wrote.

Someone else wrote, “TRH been cheaper than Taco Bell lately.”

One Chili’s customer said that she spent less for a meal at Chili’s than she does at Wendy’s.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Texas Roadhouse via email and Funsizer via TikTok comment.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.