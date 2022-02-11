‘Holy sh*t. It’s come to this’: Viral TikTok shows steak locked up to prevent theft at Walmart

A viral TikTok shows a package of $20 ribeye steak at a Walmart in Florida chained with an electronic security tag, seemingly to prevent theft.

“Yo, you’ve got to be kidding me,” says Michael Fromhold (@oakwood19136), who posted the TikTok on Monday. “Walmart now has the steak locked up. Holy shit. It’s come to this. This is getting bad now.”

By Thursday, the TikTok had over 3.8 million views.

In the comments, people were surprised at the video. “Wow!!! Never thought I would ever see something like that!!” one person commented.

“It’s a sad world we live in now,” a TikToker commented.

“So that’s how you get the grill marks,” another person wrote.

“That’s why I go to Target,” one person commented.

Other people commented they have seen people switch the price tags on the meat, and that might be why it’s locked up.

Walmart has been called out for locking up other products, like baby formula, and, most recently, said it would no longer lock up Black beauty products.

The Daily Dot reached out to Fromhold via TikTok comment and Walmart via email.

