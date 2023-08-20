If you’re trying to find a way to eat healthier without having to worry about forking over a ton of time and money, then a recent TikTok video may interest you.

In the video, Thievin (thievin.gg) explains how he was able to lose around 100 pounds by incorporating low-calorie frozen meals he purchased at Walmart.

One might think they’d have to cut all types of frozen or prepared meals out of their diet when following a diet/weight loss plan. However, Thievin says that this isn’t the case. He shares some of the products that he used to make sure that he felt full while sticking to his diet.

He says in the clip: “All right boys, I’ve lost 100 lbs and I’mma put y’all on. To five of the most underrated frozen food cheat codes that helped me lose 100 lbs. Let’s get into it.”

The first product he shows off is a package of Nature’s Premium lemon & cream fruit pearls. “These fruit cups are genuinely just like, they’re just crazy. 70 calories a cup and it has the texture of Dippin’ Dots dude.”

The next product he shows off are Realgood Foods Co. lightly breaded chicken nuggets, which contain 23 grams of protein and 3 grams of net carbs per serving. Thievin, in the clip, shows off the nutritional label in the video, indicating that a single serving of the nuggets comes out to 160 calories.

Another item that Thievin said helped him to lose weight from the frozen foods section is Quest Nutrition thin crust meat lover’s prepared pizzas. “Bro I can’t even hold you 800 calories 63 grams of protein for a f*cking pizza? That is insane! Like real talk, that’s crazy.”

According to a variety of nutritionists and fitness experts, calorie deficits are the most effective ways at kick staring weight loss. WebMD suggests that putting yourself in a 500 caloric deficit every single day for sustained periods of time is the best way to ensure a steady weight loss pattern. This can be enacted through a combination of dietary choices and exercise.

TikTokers had a variety of responses to Thievin’s post. One user took issue with his Quest pizza choice: “2000 mg sodium for the pizza is insane.”

Another person expressed concern with the amounts of sodium in some of the frozen food items. “With frozen food ,and prepackaged food in general, you gotta keep an eye on sodium too,” they warned. According to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, “too much sodium in the diet can lead to high blood pressure, heart disease, and stroke. It can also cause calcium losses, some of which may be pulled from bone.”

Someone else agreed that the nuggets are a smart choice. “those real chicken nuggets they are so good,” the user wrote.

Another person wrote: “My Walmart had those lemon cups on clearance so I tried them and [star eye emoji].”

The Daily Dot reached out to Thievin via TikTok and Walmart via email for comment.