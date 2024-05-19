‘I may never shop at a Target again after this’: Mom slams Target for how it’s marketing its baby wipes

Mother and TikToker Kylee Tingstrom (@itskyleetingstrom) has vowed never to shop at Target again, claiming that the store has made her feel “unwell.”

“My Target era may be over,” she began. “I may be never shopping at a Target again after this.”

In the clip, which has amassed 91,900 views as of Sunday, she lambasted the company’s own-brand baby wipes, on which the babies “literally have no clothes on.”

“But do you know how many weirdos go into a Target?” she added. “Do we forget about the trafficking and all the stalking and all the weird stuff that happens at Targets because men and women know that moms and small children are there?”

She continues how she would never accept to put her child on one of the boxes, no matter how much the ad paid.

Kylee didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

Viewers react to baby wipes design

In the comments section, viewers were equally as horrified by the baby wipes design.

“This has been going on for long time,” one commented. “So unsettling.”

“It’s bad when you can’t find it on Google,” another added.

A third user admitted that they “freaked out” when they saw the product in Target. As other parents in the comments said they “never understood this either,” a few more commenters pointed out that Target’s baby wipes design has actually been like this for a while.

“Why did they change it?” one commenter asked. But unfortunately, no one could find an answer.

In a follow-up video, Kylee records herself at a Target picking up one of the boxes and showing it to the camera.

Target didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

This isn’t the first time Target has shocked and outraged customers. On May 15, Nick (@nickfromohio) recounted how the store’s “secret shopper” tailed him over a $4 toothpaste and implied that he was homeless.

“They were pretty rude to me,” Nick added. “Also, I don’t think I’m ever going to beat the homeless allegations.”

