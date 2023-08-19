‘Great value works great for me’: Warehouse worker says all the budget Ziploc bags are the same

Remember when rumors that Costco’s vodka was just re-branded Grey Goose became so rampant the French company had to dedicate a page on its website dispelling the rumor?

That’s because folks more than likely have a sneaking suspicion that companies are just making the same products and marketing them under different names and different packaging. This is what a warehouse worker is saying is exactly what’s going on with budget Ziploc bags.

Yanlica (@yanlica_tess) responded to fellow TikToker @tacoreacts, who uploaded a clip asking folks to reveal some saucy information from their workplace to intrigue consumers.

In her stitched clip, Yanlica says that during her stint working in a warehouse, she came to find out there’s virtually no difference between many of the different plastic zipper storage bag brands. Her video accrued over 84,000 views as of Saturday, but some people aren’t convinced her assertion is true based on their experiences using different types of Ziploc-style bags.

Walmart’s Great Value, Target’s Up & Up, along with Dollar General and HEB’s Texas Tough exclusive brands are, according to Yanlica, all the same. The TikToker says that based on her experience working in the warehouse where all of these bags are manufactured, she confirms that the only difference between the plastic food storage bags is the color of the zippers and the packaging they’re stuffed into.

“Choose whichever’s cheaper for you,” the TikToker concludes.

It’s important to note that Yanlica mentioned all “budget” brands are the same, so if you don’t have a preference for the actual Ziploc brand itself or other offerings that she didn’t mention, then it’s probably best for your wallet to heed her advice and buy the cheapest ones.

However, some people misconstrued her post and missed the “budget” part of the video. As one individual wrote, “I need you to be so serious right now, because I’ve tried the cheaper ones and I’ve CONVINCED myself the name brand is stronger.”

And another TikToker wasn’t a fan of Walmart’s Great Value bags, commenting, “Yeah No! Got me the Walmart bags and they SUCKED! Zipper didn’t work, bag Broke!”

But others were a fan of the Great Value Ziplocs, with one user sharing, “Great value works great for me.” Someone else professed their love for the Dollar Tree baggies, saying, “Dollar tree same ones just budget friendly works great.”

Other re-branding “conspiracy theories” began circulating in the comments section with different products as well. One user said that all bread is pretty much created equal.

Budget water, according to another commenter, follows a similar market strategy.

“I KNEW IT! Same thing with the budget water bottles, had a family member work in the plant that produced them it’s the same water just diff labels,” they wrote.

Someone else said most products are just one big monopoly, stating, “True story. there is only one manufacturing company that makes everybody’s stuff in one place.”

There are some industries where there is demonstrable evidence that, for the most part, the aforementioned statement is somewhat true. Take Luxottica, for instance, the eyewear company that mass produces sunglasses for numerous luxury brands such as Prada, Dolce and Gabbana, Oakley, Ray-Ban, Giorgio Armani, Chanel, Persol, Coach, Bvlgari, Oliver Peoples—they’re all owned by Luxottica. This leads many folks to wonder if consumers are being “ripped off” when it comes to eyeglasses.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart, HEB, Target, and Dollar General via email and Yanlica via TikTok comment.