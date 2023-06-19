‘Don’t think she did anything wrong!’: Viewers defend Walmart manager who was accused of ‘stealing’ from customer

A Walmart customer filmed herself confronting a manager and accusing the worker of stealing money from her.

The three videos were uploaded by TikTok user Melissa Xin Xin (@melisaxinxin). It’s likely Melissa is not the customer in the video as she often reposts videos to her TikTok account. We’ve reached out to Melissa via TikTok comment.

In the first clip, a customer approached a Walmart manager. “Could you do me a favor and tell me who this is?” the content creator asked the manager, handing the manager a receipt. The customer let the manager know she was at register nine that morning. “Do you know who that is?” the customer asked her again, referring to the worker that checked her out.

The manager confirmed she was the worker who checked the customer out, saying, “I’m the one that took care of you.”

“You know that you didn’t put the money on my card, right?” the customer then asked her, referring to a Walmart MoneyCard that she claimed is listed on her receipt as “Walmart MoneyCard reload.”

“Yeah I did, hun,” the manager responded. The costumer claimed that the manager did not and that she doesn’t even own a Walmart MoneyCard. A back-and-forth between the customer and manager ensued over what type of debit card was swiped by the manager: A Bluebird card or Walmart MoneyCard.

The manager claimed the she swiped the customer’s Bluebird card, but the customer insisted the card the manager swiped was a Walmart MoneyCard, which she doesn’t own.

The second clip picked back up where the initial video left off. “Right, and you just admitted that you swiped my Bluebird card, but this clearly says Walmart Money card,” the customer said before demanding “that money back” since “it’s not on my card.”

The customer then told the manager she’s going to report her and indicated she is live-streaming their interaction. “You ripped me off,” the customer told the manager.

The manager maintained the “only card [she] swiped was the Bluebird card and argued the money should be on the American Express debit card.

“It’s not. Would you like me to show you?” the customer asked her.

The manager then said if the money wasn’t on the card, “the system” is at fault.

“There must be some glitch or some problem or you’re being untruthful,” the customer said before promising the manager that, whatever it is, she’s “gonna get to the bottom of it.”

The third video also picked back up where the second left off, with the customer demanding her money back. “If you’re truly innocent, I truly apologize, but I want my money back,” she said.

The manager detailed the process for reloading a debit card in the store. “You gave me the cash, I swiped the card you gave me, and all I do is press ’70 Action Code’—that’s what we press for every card,” the manager explained.

The manager continued to argue that the system refers to a Bluebird card reload as “Walmart MoneyCard reload.”

The worker then called over the assistant managing editor.

The customer then claimed she was charged a $3 fee for reloading the card. “Bluebird does not charge fees,” the customer claimed.

“If it’s truly a glitch in the system, I truly apologize,” the customer added.

While Melissa’s repostings garnered a collective 19.6 million page views, she was criticized for dredging up the incident. TikToker @chelseadreams said in stitch that the video was “old-a** video,” called the customer a “Karen,” and called out accounts that “repost content for views.” “Quit circulating this old sh*t and making that woman look like she’s a thief,” @chelseadreams urged.

Viewers in Melissa’s comments section overwhelmingly defended the worker. Viewers came to the conclusion she didn’t do anything wrong and felt the customer owed the worker a public apology.

“The cashier was innocent. Bluebird is owned by Walmart. So when you reload money the receipt shows Walmart Reload,” the top comment on the third and final video Melissa posted video reads.

A press release from 2012 announcing the launch of Bluebird backs the American Express-Walmart partnership up. Other viewers speculated that because the customer chose to reload her Bluebird card at Walmart, a “Walmart MoneyCard reload” charge was listed on her receipt.

“It’s says WALMART LOAD because you are at Walmart loading not CVS or Blue card,” one viewer said.

TikToker @subatomicshrimp420 claimed that she got her Bluebird card at Walmart, so every time she reload it it “says Walmart.”

“Cashiers have NOTHING to do with the system, that’s WALMARTS fault. It’s not her fault their system didn’t work. She literally just did her job,” another argued.

