‘This is why I’m leaving’: Walmart worker slams job, says they gave him the job of 2 people ‘at the very least’

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after warning viewers against applying for jobs at Walmart.

“If you’re fresh out of high school and you think that you’re just going to start working at Walmart, don’t do it,” says TikTok user Hemi (@hemi.png).

He then shows all of the tasks he must complete that day, which include moving a significant amount of boxes. He says he is given 5 hours and 15 minutes to complete this task.

“I am one person doing the job of, at very least, 2 people,” he says at the end of the video. In the caption, he adds, “this is why I’m leaving.”

The video currently has over 59,000 views as of Friday.

Walmart has long been criticized by employees for understaffing.

While Walmart itself insisted in May of last year that they are overstaffed, numerous alleged current and former Walmart employees along with several customers have gone viral saying that’s not the case.

In August of last year, a user shared his Walmart quitting story, noting that the store would neither allow him to work more hours nor let him hire more people, leading to a high-stress work environment and unsatisfactory customer care.

A year prior, another user shared a video of their mom answering the phone at Walmart after it was ringing endlessly with no one nearby to pick it up.

In the comments section of Hemi’s video, users shared their own stories.

“I was exactly in your position, exactly,” wrote a commenter. “I quit a month after.”

“I was left in the back to deal with every pallet out of a truck on a hot summer day in G2 by myself,” claimed a second.

“I had a similar issue when I worked in the dairy department,” recalled a third. “I would be the only closer for the week and the 2 that worked morning shift would be in Another department because management wanted them there due to being short staffed.”

We’ve reached out to Walmart via the media relations contact form and Hemi via Instagram direct message.