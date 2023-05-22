‘If I’m doing all that it def ain’t gonna be the store brand ice tea’: Shopper finds empty container of iced tea in Walmart 

A Walmart customer discovered an empty gallon of iced tea drank by another shopper on the store’s shelf in a viral TikTok video.

In the clip, viewed 42,700 times since it was first posted yesterday, user Jai (@superjaiyanman) picked up the gallon, turning it to reveal a Great Value label. “Bro, how thirsty you gotta be?” he asked incredulously.

Users jokingly wondered why the culprit didn’t go for a different brand of tea.

“At least go for Milos if you’re gonna do that,” one wrote.

“Exactly what I was thinking, if you taking the risk get high reward,” Jai replied.

“The literal Walmart brand drinks, no matter what they are, are usually so shitty and flavorless,” another shared.

Fellow Walmart shoppers shared similar store experiences.

“There were four empty cans of Rockstars and a bottle of Starbucks in my Walmart,” one revealed.

“I once caught a customer eating a whole chicken and told me that they didn’t and that they’re not going to pay for it,” an alleged Walmart employee said.

Others speculated why the person would drink a gallon of iced tea in the store before paying for it. “It’s hot outside,” one said in defense of them.

“This Texas heat is unbearable,” Jai responded. “I don’t blame them.”

“At least it’s Great Value brand,” another commenter joked. “They can just write it off in taxes as damaged.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Jai via TikTok comment.