‘I paid $3.20 more than I should have’: Walmart customer blasts company for falsely advertising pack of chicken

Rising grocery bills as a result of inflation have changed the way consumers shop. Customers are more diligent than ever before, closely monitoring their grocery purchases to avoid rising prices and overpaying. Some shoppers have even noticed grocery stores mislabeling items, saying they weigh more than they do, thus charging higher prices than they should on the product.

A Kroger customer found their blue cheese crumbles weighed less than advertised. Walmart customers have found mislabeled bacon and croutons, pointing out discrepancies between the weight on the label and the actual weight of the item.

In a recently uploaded video, TiKToker Virginia Madison (@the.witch.is.in) also discovered falsely advertised packs of chicken at Walmart. In the now-viral video, she placed a pack of Foster Farms chicken—labeled at 4.78 pounds and $23.76—on a scale at the store. To her surprise, the chicken weighed 2.2 pounds. She then grabbed another pack of chicken that was labeled 4.92 pounds and placed it on the scale. The scale read two pounds. She then turned the camera around to face her and told viewers, “Walmart is getting us, right? They’re screwing us.”

The video has 7.6 million views and thousands of comments. Some viewers shared that they had also purchased meat from Walmart, only to realize they were overcharged later.

“Just checked mine. It was off by over a pound. Means I paid 3.20 more than I should have,” one shared. Another viewer added, “See I knew I wasn’t crazy I been getting Walmart ordered to my house and it’ll say 12 dollars for 2.5 lbs and when it gets here it doesn’t look like nearly 3 lbs it looks like 1 lb so I weigh it.”

One viewer asked what Virginia Madison did after discovering the wrong labels, writing, “Do you take it [to] them and show them? That isn’t right they need to change the sticker or show what scale they are using.” Virginia Madison responded in another video, “Oh, I absolutely took these upfront.” She said she spoke to a Walmart employee and told them, “You guys need to get these off the shelf; it’s not right.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Virginia Madison via TikTok comment and Walmart via contact form.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.