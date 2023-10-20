‘I have been tempted to bring a scale into the store’: Walmart customer urged to return Great Value croutons after weighing bag

A Walmart customer on TikTok is calling out the chain’s Great Value brand after receiving a bag of croutons containing less than half of the stated weight.

In a video with over 378,000 views, Canadian TikTok user Meghan Smorenburg (@meghaannicole) shows a bag of Great Value Caesar Croutons. The bag lists the weight of the croutons as 142 grams. However, when she places the bag on a kitchen scale, she gets a different measurement: just 58 grams.

“Robbing you w grocery prices and then…literally robbing you,” she says in the text overlaying the video.

“As if groceries weren’t expensive enough in Canada,” she adds in the caption. “Thanks @Walmart Canada.”

Smorenburg later posted several follow-up videos noting that her kitchen scale is accurate and showing the whole bag to prove that she hasn’t tampered with it.

Smorenburg isn’t the first to virally complain about the listed weight on a package not matching with the weight of the actual product. One user noted that their 11-ounce bag of Tortiyahs! chips came with just 7 ounces of food. Another weighed a crumbled blue cheese cup from Kroger that claimed to weigh 4 ounces; the true weight was 2.5 ounces. Another customer alleged that their chip bag from Loblaws contained about half as many chips as the weight indicated.

In the comments section, many users encouraged Smorenburg to escalate the issue with the company.

“Report to company. should be some info at the back,” suggested a commenter.

“There should be a dept of weight and scales. They go around making sure all the weight is correct. Report em,” offered another.

Smorenburg said in a later comment that she simply returned the item, writing, “I ordered online so I just did an online return. Not worth driving to the store.”

Still, many commenters said that mislabeled weights has become a consistent issue in recent shopping experiences.

“I have been tempted to bring a scale into the store and do it so I don’t have to pay for the items,” detailed a commenter. “It’s against the law.”

“We bought the large can of green beans from Walmart and there was enough in it for 1 serving…..mostly water with a handful of beans,” stated a second.

“My sticks of butter from Walmart were 2.5 grams short on each stick,” wrote a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart Canada via Media Relations Contact Form and to Smorenburg via TikTok direct message.