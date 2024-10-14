‘I didn’t even know this was a thing’: Shopper tries Walmart’s beauty box. Is it worth the $6.98 every 3 months?

For 10 years, Walmart has released its beauty box every season. For $6.98, customers will get access to the newest beauty and health products. In a video with over 398,000 views, a popular beauty content creator unboxes this season’s newest Walmart beauty box.

TikTok user Megan Day (@meggers222) typically posts all things fashion and makeup for her 23,000 followers. This isn’t anything out of the ordinary.

“Have you guys seen that you can get a Walmart beauty box?” she says, cutting open a box with a box cutter. “What they do is send you things to try.”

Another content creator inspired her to buy one. “So, let’s open it and see what we got,” the content creator says, unveiling the bright pink box with the “Walmart Beauty Box” and logo written in white.

What’s inside the box?

First, Day pulls out turquoise deodorant. “So, we got a Degree 72-hour dry spray mix called, ‘Sexy Intrigue,” she says.

Next, she reveals a pink hair primer. “We got a 10-in-1 primer by this Eva NYC,” she shares, nodding.

Afterward, the content creator shows a peach and white Kristin Ess moisture mask. “And then, we have some reconstructive moisture mask,” she explains.

Furthermore, according to the content creator, sometimes Walmart sends samples and other times the full product. When Day shows her orange Duck Plump lip gloss, she opens it and applies it to her lips.

“Already got my six dollars worth,” she states, putting the cap back on the lip gloss and sealing it shut.

Finally, she reveals a white glass container of Christophe Robin Sea Salt Scrub and a white and orange Olay facial cleanser sample. To top it all off, Day plans to reuse the box.

“You know what else? These cute little pink boxes they come in will be great for Christmas presents,” she says. Although Day accidentally received two boxes, it appears that there is normally only one per customer.

The Daily Dot reached out to Day via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment as well as Walmart via media contact form. This motivated some viewers to sign up for this.

“I definitely need to sign up 4 this,” one viewer wrote.

“How the h*ll did I not know about this!? thanks for the heads up!” a second commented.

In addition, fellow beauty box customers love it.

“Love my Walmart Beauty Box look forward to it!” one user stated.

“Been getting this box for five years now they come out seasonal for $6.95 I love them,” another agreed.

Is the beauty box a good deal?

If you’re a makeup lover who enjoys these products, it can be worth it. Most of the products alone cost more than the box. In total, buying each product together can easily be more than $50.

How to sign up

All you do is type in “beautybox.com,” scroll to the bottom, and click “Let’s get started.”

