‘You need to reach out to the manufacturer’: Walmart shopper slams store’s new refund policy, says she was told to take it up with manufacturer instead

A shopper warns that Walmart may have tightened its return policy on certain items.

In a video with over 118,000 views, TikToker Real Ronsina (@realronsina) says that Walmart’s return policy is “out of pocket.”

“I can buy something and it not work, and they’ll be like, ‘You gotta go to the manufacturer,’” Ronsina says. “Stop playing with me.”

Ronsina says she used an air mattress for six months and could return it without a receipt. However, that generous return policy may be a thing of the past.

“Now they say, ‘If there’s a hole in that air mattress, you need to reach out to the manufacturer to see if they’ll send you a patch,’” she continues.

What is Walmart’s return policy?

According to Walmart’s website, the store allows returns on most items for up to 90 days after purchase. If your item is damaged or defective, you may be entitled to a refund or replacement.

In the comments, Walmart shoppers shared their recent experience with returns.

“I just returned a desk a few days ago and they gave me an option for cash or put it back on my card. So ion know. It’s probably for different locations,” one said.

“Yep yesterday I returned something that I had for one day it was broken my options were Walmart gift card or back to my card,” another wrote.

“I just switched an an air mattress from Walmart last week. the other one I had leaked and switched out without issue. I returned a phone case too, $ was put back on my card without issues,” a third added.

However, others have had trouble getting refunds for defective purchases.

“I bought a iPad and Apple Pencil the pencil literally wasn’t in the box they thought I was lying I called my bank and got my whole $700 back,” one wrote.

Air mattress returns are different

In the comments, some viewers point out that air mattresses may have a different return policy. However, Walmart’s website doesn’t specify a separate return policy for air mattresses.

“That’s always been the policy with air mattresses. The only thing we could do was exchange for the same one or one at a higher price,” a viewer said.

“Wait when was this with tha air mattress? Cuz they never accepted air mattresses OR pumps at either of my Walmart. I had one BRAND NEW and they said oh well too bad so sad sell it on Marketplace,” another shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ronsina via email and TikTok direct message. We also contacted Walmart via media form.

