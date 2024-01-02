‘If that was KFC that would’ve been $14.99’: Walmart shopper praises $5 meal. Here’s what all it comes with

With the cost of everything seemingly going up theses days, it’s no surprise people reminisce for the days of the dollar menu or the $5 footlong. Consumers have defeatedly come to terms with the fact that such inexpensive meals are a thing of the past.

But TikToker and food connoisseur Madison Elise (@madisonelise), who has 1 million followers, shared that they don’t have to be—you just have to know where to shop.

While sitting in her car, Elise films herself unboxing and trying a meal she got from Walmart’s deli for $5. “I got the $5 meal from Walmart,” she starts before proceeding to remove the lid, unveiling what she bought. She shows how she got a chicken breast and leg, macaroni and cheese, as well as mashed potatoes with white gravy—all for $5.

“Yes, this was $5, and some change,” she emphasizes. (Other TikTokers have paid $5.97 for a similar meal from Walmart’s deli.)

She takes a bite of the mac and cheese, relishing the taste.

“Do you see how crispy this is?” she asks, referring to the chicken.

She also eats her mashed potatoes and mac and cheese at the same time, saying, “Of course, you have to mix your mac and cheese and mashed potatoes. Are you crazy?”

Her video racked up over 542,000 views, and viewers praised the cost of the meal.

“$5 for that!! Wish I could have,” one viewer wrote.

“In this economy? Yes!!!” a second exclaimed.

“If that was KFC that would’ve been $14.99,” a third stated.

Viewers also remarked that even if the meal isn’t good, the price makes it worth it. “For $5 that would be the best meal I’ve ever had lol,” TikToker @vaneezybreezy joked.

Others shared their Walmart deli recommendations. “Omg try the ranch wings. I use to tear em up when i worked there,” @liyahelana suggested.

Elise is not the first TikToker to share how impressed they are with the Walmart deli. TikToker @omereats called their 8-piece boneless chicken wings meal “a steal,” and TikToker @samantha420gonzalez encouraged viewers to go out and try the meal for themselves as opposed to giving fast-food places their money.