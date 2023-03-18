‘Walmart sells hot food?’: Walmart shopper gets hot meal of wings, 2 sides for just $5.97, drawing praise

In a time when food prices are skyrocketing, Americans are looking for any way they can save money at the dinner table.

Several users on TikTok have gone viral after sharing hacks to get meals on a budget. One user claimed she saved money on groceries by ordering kids’ meals for pickup. Another suggested shopping for goods at the dollar store.

A third advised that viewers pick up food from the hot bar at Walmart, alleging that they could get a full meal for just over $5. Now, a user on TikTok has tested that theory—and found success.

In a video with over 2.6 million views, TikTok user Samantha (@samantha420gonzalez) shows a boneless wings meal from Walmart that came with two sides. The total price? $5.97.

In the comments section, users voiced their approval of the deal, even if they were suspicious of its low price.

“Had that today,” a user claimed. “I had a bunch on boneless wings wedges and a bunch of plantains so they must be using some alligator meat but you can’t beat 5.97.”

“I haven’t had Walmart deli food in ages but the chicken tenders and potato wedges SLAP,” added another.

“Walmart has fire food,” stated an additional TikToker.

Other users offered similar cost-saving tips.

“Kroger sells good hot food too! Some even have BBQ!” exclaimed a user.

“Same with safeway or Korger whatever you got in your area,” noted a second.

“ShopRite too,” shared a third. “they have some good hot food for the low.”

That said, some worried that bringing such publicity to the deal would cause the store to raise its prices.

“NO. DONT DO THIS. ITS MY SACRED SECRET,” wrote a commenter.

“Well now they’re gonna raise the prices smh,” said a further TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Samantha via TikTok comment.