‘This isn’t even a McDonald’s in a nice area’: Drive-thru customer calls out that there’s no items for $1 on dollar menu

'McDonald’s pricing is getting out of hand.'

Posted on Aug 29, 2023

While McDonald’s used to be famous for its dollar menu, the brand has largely abandoned the idea, moving away from the dollar menu in 2013 to a tiered $1, $2, and $3 “dollar menu” back in 2017

Even though the dollar menu is gone, that doesn’t mean that customers aren’t still yearning for the days of lower fast-food prices. One McDonald’s employee recently went viral after saying that customers still ask for the dollar menu; another McDonald’s customer simply complained that items that used to be on the dollar menu can now cost around $3.49—a price increase that far outpaces inflation.

Now, another user has sparked discussion with a similar complaint. In a video with over 39,000 views, TikTok user Anna (@anna2morrow) shows the $1, $2, and $3 “dollar menu.”

“McDonald’s has a Dollar Menu right now without a single item that costs $1,” Anna observes.

@anna2morrow McDonald’s pricing is getting out of hand. How are you gonna. All something a follar menu and put $1 $2 $3 right next to that when there are no $1 items? This isnt even a McDonald’s in a nice area. #foryoupage #trending #fyp #mcdonalds #capitalism #inflation ♬ original sound – Anna

“McDonald’s pricing is getting out of hand,” she added in the caption. “This isnt even a McDonald’s in a nice area.”

Anna is correct that there is no item on this $1, $2, and $3 dollar menu that costs a dollar, though several items cost $1.29. However, several TikTokers observed that there are “buy one get one for $1” deals in place for several items, which might be what the $1 is referring to in the name.

Nevertheless, commenters were not happy with fast-food chain’s high prices.

“I noticed that today when I went to go pick up my free app cheeseburger that was 15k pts,” shared a user. “10 piece nugget meal was $9!! The absolute audacity….”

“McDouble, small fry, large drink used to be around 5 dollars where I live,” recalled another. “It’s now over 9.”

“I was just thinking about this,” stated a third. “Like I remember when they switched to this menu and now NOTHING is $1.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Anna via TikTok comment and to McDonald’s via email.

*First Published: Aug 29, 2023, 2:06 pm CDT

