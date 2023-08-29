‘This isn’t even a McDonald’s in a nice area’: Drive-thru customer calls out that there’s no items for $1 on dollar menu

While McDonald’s used to be famous for its dollar menu, the brand has largely abandoned the idea, moving away from the dollar menu in 2013 to a tiered $1, $2, and $3 “dollar menu” back in 2017.

Even though the dollar menu is gone, that doesn’t mean that customers aren’t still yearning for the days of lower fast-food prices. One McDonald’s employee recently went viral after saying that customers still ask for the dollar menu; another McDonald’s customer simply complained that items that used to be on the dollar menu can now cost around $3.49—a price increase that far outpaces inflation.

Now, another user has sparked discussion with a similar complaint. In a video with over 39,000 views, TikTok user Anna (@anna2morrow) shows the $1, $2, and $3 “dollar menu.”

“McDonald’s has a Dollar Menu right now without a single item that costs $1,” Anna observes.

“McDonald’s pricing is getting out of hand,” she added in the caption. “This isnt even a McDonald’s in a nice area.”

Anna is correct that there is no item on this $1, $2, and $3 dollar menu that costs a dollar, though several items cost $1.29. However, several TikTokers observed that there are “buy one get one for $1” deals in place for several items, which might be what the $1 is referring to in the name.

Nevertheless, commenters were not happy with fast-food chain’s high prices.

“I noticed that today when I went to go pick up my free app cheeseburger that was 15k pts,” shared a user. “10 piece nugget meal was $9!! The absolute audacity….”

“McDouble, small fry, large drink used to be around 5 dollars where I live,” recalled another. “It’s now over 9.”

“I was just thinking about this,” stated a third. “Like I remember when they switched to this menu and now NOTHING is $1.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Anna via TikTok comment and to McDonald’s via email.