‘I’ve never seen a VW dealership look like this’: Woman trades in luxury car for a Volkswagen. Then she has to go in for maintenance

Luxury cars offer a more luxurious experience. At least, that’s what the marketing would have you believe.

Luxury car purchases may come with fanfare and other goodies. However, some buyers have found themselves disappointed by the luxury car experience.

For example, one internet user claimed that a “luxury” car they wanted broke down during their test drive. Another lamented the high costs that can come with luxury car ownership. A further driver simply advised against luxury cars altogether.

If one finds themselves disappointed with their high-end car, they might consider swapping it out with something a little more practical. However, that can present its own issues, as a TikTok user recently learned.

What’s going on at this Volkswagen service station?

In a video with over 219,000 views, TikTok user Sarah (@sarahm_shares) shows the interior of a service station that has several logos for the car manufacturer Volkswagen.

“POV you traded in your luxury vehicle earlier this year and you’re at your first service appointment,” she writes in the text overlaying the video.

As she pans the camera around, she reveals some details about the service station that she appears to find questionable. A chair appears well-worn, and there is a station meant for serving oneself coffee.

Playing over the top of this video is audio of people repeatedly saying the word “ghetto.”

“Love my VW but tf is this?? Where’s the barista and why don’t you have wifi??” she asks in the video’s caption.

Although the waiting room at the service station appears to have not met Sarah’s standards, Volkswagen itself advertises that all service stations that it certifies offer competitive prices, Volkswagen certified technicians, genuine VW parts, and more—except, it seems, a handmade latte.

In the comments section, users shared a variety of experiences with service centers for their cars, ranging from white glove treatment to an experience they’d rather not repeat.

“My husbands Toyota dealer has a barista and a bistro…this looks like a Goodyear tire shop,” said a user.

“I went from Honda which was outdated tbf but nice and comfy. now im at mazda where the waiting room is an dim corner in the showroom with hard chairs,” stated another.

“My VW dealer could never, which is why I walk across the street to the Audi dealership when I get my car serviced,” laughed a third.

We’ve reached out to Volkswagen and Sarah via email.

