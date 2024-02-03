‘The bottle service for a car?’: Customer who got ‘scammed’ on Lexus purchase traded it for another brand—its VIP experience comes with a personal chef, concert tickets, and more

In January, a user on TikTok went viral and sparked discussion after recounting his negative experience with his new Lexus.

TikTok user Drew had numerous complaints about his car, a new Lexus RZ 450e. First, the range was not enough for his everyday use; the car only managed to get about 200 miles of range.

Second, he said the car depreciated quickly. While he bought it with the understanding that the car was worth $70,000 and that he would be paying $900 a month to buy the car, he later got the new car valued at just $37,000.

As a result, Drew decided to sell the car, an experience he documented in a video.

In place of his Lexus, Drew purchased a Mercedes-Benz EQS 450, the website of which claims the car gets 350 miles on a full charge.

In the process of purchasing the car, Drew received a “VIP Elite” experience. Across a series of follow-up videos, Drew documents the process of getting his new car. This includes the car being presented with balloons, merchandise, and a bottle of vodka. He also receives other benefits like free supercharging for three years.

When he goes to the dealership, he is also given a host of free food.

In total, Drew says in a follow-up video that the VIP Elite package comes with “three years of Mercedes-Benz maintenance, two white glove details, parts and boutique credit, unlimited paintless dent removals, crystal fusion all around the car, over mileage or wear and tear, key replacement insurance for three years,” an included visit from a personal chef, “two free tickets every quarter to the Kia Center,” and more.

“Personally, for me, the VIP Elite literally called my name, and it has all the benefits that I love and already need and use up, so it was a win-win for the low price of an extra 80 dollars a month,” Drew explains. “You know? Not too bad.”

In the comments section, users shared their thoughts, with many divided about Drew’s purchase.

“U fell for the trap,” said a user. “‘It’s only an extra 80 dollars a month’ LOL.”

“Honestly $80 extra a month for all of those perks is DEFINITELY worth it! I don’t know what they are talking about in the comments,” countered another.

No matter what commenters say, Drew is happy with his purchase—and even says he “did the math” to make sure his choice of the VIP Elite package was worth it.

“You guys it’s a $9k VALUE,” he wrote in a comment. “I’m gonna have the car for less than 2 years & use up ALL the benefits.”

In an email to the Daily Dot, Drew offered more information about his purchase.

“I went back to Mercedes originally just to see how much my brand new 3-day-old Lexus was worth…I then found out I lost almost $30,000 in value,” he explained. “With Mercedes-Benz & Amex credits and [a] trade-in offer, we were able to lower the price of my dream car, which was the EQS, otherwise known as Mercedes’ first electric S class vehicle. I’ve wanted this car since it originally came out, but with the $160,000 price tag I knew it was something I could hopefully get in future years, definitely not this soon!”

“And as far as the VIP package, I felt that I can really use up most of those benefits in the 2 to 3 years that I will have this vehicle before I upgrade to a newer model,” he added.

He describes his car-buying experience as a positive one.

“The whole experience from buying at Mercedes-Benz Of South Orlando was amazing and they treated me so much better than any dealership I’ve ever been to,” he shared.