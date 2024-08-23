‘Stick with a Lexus’: Cadillac driver issues PSA, regrets his decision to buy a luxury car. Here’s why

A man is swearing off luxury vehicles after his experience maintaining his “decked-out” Cadillac. He’s warning others to make sure their “pockets [are] right” before splurging on a luxury car. Because, he says, the splurging doesn’t stop at the car payment.

TikToker @mistameech reached over 38,000 views on his TikTok.

To start, @mistameech shared the on-screen caption saying that “luxury car maintenance is pricey.” He’s sitting in his Cadillac XTS V Sport Platinum, which he currently drives. He adds, “I’m never buying a luxury vehicle again in my life.”

He says for the year and model of the car he drives, “It’s the most decked-out version of this vehicle that you can get.” The TikToker adds that it has “all the bells and whistles.” However, @mistameech says he later learned the upkeep of the vehicle is too expensive.

First, he says he found that the tires and breaks need to be replaced. His vehicle also needs to get an oil change. “My oil change will usually be like $120-130, and most shops only cover up to 5 quarts,” he says. He notes the Cadillac takes 7 quarts, so he also has to pay for the two extra.

On top of this @mistameech says he needs to change his transmission fluid and fix his radiator. “Not that I’m having a problem with any of these things,” he mentions. “It’s just time to do ‘em.”

“I’d be crazy if I did all that at once. But damn, it’s like everything all hit at once,” he adds.

Why are luxury vehicles expensive to maintain?

According to car dealership Benson Alfa Romeo, luxury vehicles are expensive to maintain. That’s reportedly because they require specialized parts and/or a mechanic who has expertise in working on luxury vehicles.

What happens if you ignore car problems?

Ignoring common car problems can lead to costly repairs, safety hazards, and even breakdowns on the road, Yates Wrecker states.

Yates Wrecker continues. It states that if you neglect problems with your brakes, this can lead to brake failure, which is extremely dangerous. “Regular brake inspections and timely replacement of worn-out brakes can ensure their efficiency,” it notes.

“Your vehicle’s tires are a critical component for safety and performance,” it continues. “Ignoring worn or damaged tires can lead to reduced traction and an increased risk of accidents. To check your tires, inspect the tread depth and look for signs of uneven wear or damage, such as cuts, bulges, or punctures.”

What if you forget to change your transmission fluid?

“Neglecting transmission problems can lead to transmission failure, which is one of the most expensive and time-consuming car repairs,” Yates Wrecker confirms. “Regular maintenance, such as fluid changes and addressing transmission issues promptly, can extend the life of your transmission and prevent costly repairs.”

@mistameech refers to the maintenance of his Cadillac and says, “This car keeps track of them.” He notes that “the value of your car will plummet” if you don’t keep up with it.

“You get a report of things that you have and haven’t done and how it affects your value,” he adds.

A user joked in the comment section of the video, “Damn the car gone snitch if you don’t get an oil change?”

@mistameech is referring to a Vehicle History Report, a “collection of records that provide information about a used car that may affect your decision to buy or how much to pay for it.”

A VHR is useful if you’re buying a used car or selling a used car. If you’re buying, “the information in a report can help you identify any hidden issues with the vehicle, such as previous flooding or other salvage labels,” Kelly Blue Book states.

“When you are selling a used car, showing a vehicle history report to potential buyers can help ease concerns about the car’s history and, therefore, make it easier to sell the vehicle,” it continues.

Before ending his video @mistameech says, “I remember when you could just buy a car and just drive it till the wheels fall off.”

“Not today boy,” he adds. If you let your car problems sit for too long without maintenance, not only will your vehicle lose value, but he says your wheels will “probably fall off.”

“Ain’t nothing about it cheap, at all,” he says. “So keep that in mind when y’all are buying these new vehicles.”

“Stick with a Lexus,” a user told @mistameech in the comments section of his video.

“I’ve always wanted one,” he responded. “They are nice and seem to be decently reliable compared to much of the market.”

Another said, “don’t buy a premium car if you can’t afford maintenance.”

He responded, “I can, it’s still pricey lol.” He added that all of these issues occurring in the same week was a “crazy coincidence.”

