‘Give me my $10 back’: Customer says Verizon charged her $10 to pay a 16-cent charge over the phone

A user on TikTok is calling out Verizon after claiming that the company made her pay $10 to pay a $0.16 bill.

According to TikTok user @estrangedaunt, she was sent an email from Verizon telling her that she needed to pay $0.16. After initially trying to pay online, she decided to simply call and pay the bill over the phone, as she didn’t “want to get a late fee for $0.16.”

On the phone, the customer service agent made it seem as though paying the bill via phone would not be an issue.

“[I] called on the phone, asked, ‘Hey, what’s the $0.16 for?’ The person on the phone couldn’t tell me,” she recounted. “I said, ‘I can’t log into my account. I’m just going to pay this’…And they said, ‘OK, yeah, sure, no problem.’”

After processing her payment, she says she was told that she was not only charged the $0.16, but an additional $10 for having an agent help her pay the bill.

But the issues didn’t stop there.

“I called back and was initially told that they are unable to refund an amount of less than $25 and that I could pay $15 more dollars to have $25 refunded,” the TikToker wrote in a comment.

In another comment, she added, “The guy figured out he could waive the 16 cents (this should have happened yesterday) but I have to call my bank to dispute the charge.”

At the time of writing, it is unclear whether the TikToker got a full refund for the charge; the Daily Dot has reached out to her via Instagram direct message to confirm. The TikToker did note in a comment that they have since switched to AT&T.

This isn’t the first complaint about Verizon to spark discussion on TikTok. Earlier this year, a woman on TikTok went viral after recounting the trouble she had to go through to get Verizon to refund her after purchases were fraudulently made on her account. Before that, another user claimed they ordered an iPhone from Verizon—and received an empty box.

Commenters under @estrangedaunt’s video were eager to share their thoughts.

“Seems like a pretty simple reason to switch carriers to me. Verizon clearly doesn’t want their customers,” declared a user.

“Call back speak to a manager for a credit,” suggested another. “That’s absolutely disgusting get ur money back or threaten to close ur account…”

