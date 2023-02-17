‘There’s no phone anywhere’: Verizon customer says iPhone package arrived with no phone inside

A woman on TikTok says her iPhone box was surprisingly light when she received it in the mail. Once she opened it, she learned why—there was not a phone inside.

Posted by Rheannonn Pierce (@rheannonn.pierce), the video shows the inside of the nearly-empty box, which still had the charging cord and Apple logo stickers inside.

“I have seriously had the worst luck lately,” the caption reads. “I did call Verizon they were super nice and opened up a case number for me but I won’t have my new phone for another 2-5 days. Also I didn’t realize at the time because I was excited but after looking at the video realized there was no cellophane on the iPhone box! So likely it was stolen. V cool. Just wanted to let you in on my hilariously bad luck.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Pierce via Instagram direct message, as well as Verizon directly via email.

Viewers agreed with the poster’s summation that the phone was likely stolen by a warehouse employee before being shipped to her.

“1000% one of the warehouse workers did this,” one user wrote. “Saw this happen too many times when I worked at ups smh.”

“I’ve had this happen before, stole by someone at fedex, the driver said people can tell by the box cause there’s a lithium battery label,” another commenter wrote.

Others shared that they have had similar issues when ordering phones through parcel delivery, with varying degrees of success in getting a new one.

“Fed ex driver stole my phone too,” a viewer said. “I reported it driver came back and said he would get fired, admitted to taking it. Call Verizon.”

“Same happened to me last year with Tmobile and my Galaxy s22 ultra,” another shared. “I was so sad, had to wait another month because it was always on backorder.”

“Last time Verizon messed up my phone order I didn’t have a working phone for 4 weeks… but don’t worry, they gave me free screen cleaner,” someone commented.

Pierce posted a follow-up TikTok providing an update on her situation. She says in the clip that so far, Verizon has not been entirely helpful, though one of her viewers happened to be a Verizon employee and shared with her the right number to call to complain.

Still, Pierce says they issued a third ticket to file the complaint and told her to contact them in 14 days.

“I’m not asking for a new phone anymore because I’ll probably switch providers,” Pierce shares. “I’m asking for like a refund.”