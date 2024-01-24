‘It practically wiped out my whole account’: Verizon customer says someone fraudulently ordered 3 phones on her account. The next month, Verizon charged her almost $1,000 for them

A user on TikTok has gone viral after alleging that someone fraudulently bought several phones on her Verizon account—and Verizon initially refused to refund her the full amount.

In a video with over 581,000 views, TikTok user Shannon (@shanncurr) says that, around Thanksgiving, her account was billed for 3 phones she did not order. Shannon says that she followed Verizon’s instructions to refund the items and that she was assured that she would not be charged for the fraudulent activity.

Despite this, she was later charged almost $1,000.

“On the day of my dad’s 8th anniversary of his passing, I get a text message: ‘Hey, thank you for your payment of $932.70,’” Shannon recalls. “I had literally just gotten paid, and I don’t have the luxury of just being able to spend $932.70 on something.”

“I am on a budget,” she continues. “It practically wiped out my whole account, and I’ve got bills coming in.”

Trying to resolve this issue, she says, had already involved multiple store visits and long phone calls. Shannon was first told that she would be refunded during the next billing cycle—which was a month away; then, she was told she would receive her money in just a few business days. She did not receive her money.

She then tried to resolve the issue with her credit union. While they told her they may be able to assist, they could not promise that the refund would be delivered promptly.

Shannon also says that Verizon opted to refund a portion of her money as a credit to her account, rather than give her the money directly. However, given the recent history of fraud, Shannon worries that Verizon may fraudulently withdraw more from her account.

Thankfully, Verizon eventually reached out to Shannon—and so did another company, Mint Mobile. While the former offered to finally assist Shannon with her issue, the latter offered her a year of free service and some merchandise.

Eventually, Shannon was able to get her refund from Verizon, though she says she’s still considering switching to a new provider.

“I will be posting about what they told me and what they said they could do for me,” Shannon says of her follow-up conversation with Verizon. “And I’m just going to say, Mint Mobile looks better and better every day.”

In the comments section, users shared their joy in Shannon’s success—but stated that Verizon could have done better in assisting her.

“Awesome! Make sure to remove your payment method from them! Get a new carrier,” declared a user.

“I’m happy for you but I think they need to pay interest smh,” offered another.

“I saw your initial video and my heart literally hurt hearing that very relatable frustration & desperation in your voice,” detailed a third. “I’m so happy it’s resolving.”

