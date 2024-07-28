‘A nurse taught me this’: Expert reveals why you should rub Vaseline over your Band-Aid

It can be painful to remove a Band-Aid from your skin, as we’ve all learned the hard way. Due to the adhesives, the Band-Aid has to cover the wound, and it can pull on skin and hair. Here, a man reveals how rubbing Vaseline over a Band-Aid can make removing it easier and painless in a video with 1.4 million views.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user Blake Chiuminetta (@blakechiuminetta) who posts life hacks and reviews for his 1.4 million followers. This hack is no different. “A nurse taught me this,” he shared in the text overlay. In the video, the content creator showed off his arm with a Band-Aid while holding a jar of Vaseline.

Then, Chiuminetta scooped a finger full of Vaseline and smeared it across his Band-Aid. Afterward, he peeled off the Band-Aid with ease and no pain.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chiuminetta via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. Viewers agreed in the comments section with this hack.

“I’m allergic to bandaid. it rips my skin off . THANK YOU,” one viewer wrote.

“this is good for elderly who have frail skin or children,” a second stated.

“I use a full jar of vaseline,” a third said.

However, some weren’t sympathetic.

“A nurse told me to man up and remove the bandage yourself,” one viewer remarked.

“nurse here!! alcohol pad or just woman up!! Pull it off, for the love of Hey-Zues,” a second commented.

Is Vaseline good for taking off Band-Aids?

Indeed, it is. Applying the Vaseline weakens the adhesive on the Band-Aid. “The key with this hack is letting the Vaseline soak into the band-aid so that it becomes soft and melts away the sticky residue. This allows the band-aid to peel right off with no pain,” per Hello Wonderful.

How to apply the Vaseline

All you have to do is apply the Vaseline wherever your band-aid is. However, using Vaseline before putting on the Band-Aid is best. “The grease provides a barrier to keep the water in the raw wound, so it does not dry and die. The Vaseline does not need to be sterile, but it should be clean. It can be spread onto the bandage thickly with a clean butter knife before covering the wound with the clean bandage. The bandage does not need to be sterile,” per the National Institute of Health.

Recent reports link the chemicals in Band-Aids, which can get absorbed in the bloodstream, to health risks. But if you’re going to use one, this hack can make a painful process, especially with kids, smooth sailing.

