The odd and controversial history behind Vaporeon memes

The world of memes is vast and varied. Some gain popularity for their humor while others attract attention for more controversial reasons. Vaporeon memes fall into the latter category, stirring up a mix of bewilderment, humor, and, sometimes, discomfort.

These memes also lean into a long history of sexualizing manga and anime characters. Let’s delve into the complex and somewhat controversial history behind Vaporeon memes.

Who is Vaporeon?

Vaporeon is a first-generation water-type Pokémon, known for its unique appearance that blends the characteristics of a cat, a fox, and a fish. Since its debut in Japan in 1996 and its global introduction in 1998, Vaporeon has been a popular Pokémon among fans. However, its journey from a beloved Pokémon to the subject of controversial memes is a peculiar trajectory.

The shift in Vaporeon’s internet persona began with a post on a Pokémon-dedicated 4chan board in 2018. A user posted a copypasta that described Vaporeon’s sexual compatibility with humans, and the explicitly detailed narrative quickly spread across the internet.

Vaporeon copypasta original | Vaporeon | Know Your Meme https://t.co/6PPN4uRNv4 — paul (@cannibalbirb) August 30, 2021

The viral copypasta garnered reactions that ranged from humor to revulsion. The extensive detail about Vaporeon’s physical attributes and abilities left many readers uncomfortable, yet the meme was widely shared on platforms like Reddit and YouTube, where it sparked discussions and even more memes.

This is the most deranged Roblox Rate my Avatar booth I've seen in a while.



The booth had that unfunny meme with the tf2 female scout decal, but the owner of the booth had the 4chan Vaporeon copypasta as their tshirt as well.



Just horrible 😑 pic.twitter.com/YsapN6hmia — 52797a52964 (@52797a52964) August 25, 2023

Spread and reactions of Vaporeon memes

As the Vaporeon copypasta grew in popularity, it took on other forms. Memes, reaction images, and video readings popped up across social media. Some creators juxtaposed the copypasta with unrelated images for comedic effect, while others used it to express dread and disbelief.

Many found the copypasta especially disturbing. The Pokémon community, in particular, felt the description of Vaporeon’s suitability for sexual relations with human was a gross misinterpretation of the character. Their discomfort was so widespread that many tried to ban even the mention of the copypasta in certain online forums.

Satirical response

The Vaporeon meme bore similarities to a series of sexually explicit fantasies about Pokémon that had been circulating Facebook for years. In response to the unsettling nature of these posts, many Pokémon fans created more wholesome versions of the copypasta. These adaptations aimed to cleanse timelines of the the original meme, offering a cleaner take on Vaporeon’s actions and desires.

Conclusion

The trajectory of Vaporeon memes shows how the internet can take something innocent and transform it into something controversial. While Vaporeon began as a simple Pokémon character, it became a part of internet culture in ways that few could have predicted.

But as with many aspects of online life, Vaporeon memes highlight the diverse and unpredictable nature of internet humor and the fine line between what is funny and distasteful.