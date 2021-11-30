The ‘tweet like Pokemon are real’ meme is spreading like wildfire

If you’ve been on fandom Twitter this week, you’ve probably seen the “tweet like X is real” meme. Starting with a viral Pokémon prompt on Saturday, fans have started envisioning what it would be like to livetweet from their favorite media franchises—and the results are hilarious.

Like, sure. Pokémon takes place in a whimsical and delightful fantasy world! But what if you were just a regular bystander to the drama, getting harassed by Meowth or crashing your car into a Pangoro?

this cat has been following me for 13 blocks asking for my credit card info https://t.co/SdMuxy24Mg pic.twitter.com/M4chDi2Co6 — Goober (@goobersweber) November 29, 2021

are you fucking kidding me https://t.co/vuyMoMtnPG pic.twitter.com/rB0VrF70xa — jam | Itto Enjoyer :) (@jansartzone) November 28, 2021

how tf am i an essential worker https://t.co/oEwt5wm9HH pic.twitter.com/vzFF2dZVOF — cool paige (@coolfunnypaige) November 28, 2021

The original “tweet like Pokémon were real” post has now been retweeted more than 25,000 times, but that’s small fry compared to some of its QRTs. Meanwhile, the meme has quickly spread to other Pokémon-adjacent fandoms in the anime and gaming sphere.

sick of this shit bro is this where my fucking tax dollars are going https://t.co/hAIVYM7D6J pic.twitter.com/GixmTbKt9l — cappuccino (@TheCappuccino04) November 29, 2021

DO NOT GET A STAND ARROW OFF SHEIN https://t.co/zwCw1L6gRU pic.twitter.com/afRvwyjP7J — ari 🐊 @ green dolphin state prison⛓ (@cherrytusks) November 29, 2021

The best “tweet like X is real” tweets fall into one of two categories: Mundane everyday updates from a fantasy setting (“Should’ve never drunk that cactus juice now I’m in the spirit world,” says someone from Avatar: The Last Airbender), and satirical live-tweets of ridiculous moments in canon:

you're tellin me they haven't arrested a guy named DE KILLER? 🤨 https://t.co/usOylBWwYm — fray kisser @ MAGFest Crunch (Extreme) (@rosarioimpale) November 28, 2021

A lot of Twitter prompt memes are a little same-y, but honestly, this one is great. Who among us hasn’t daydreamed about what life would be like in an IRL Pokémon universe?