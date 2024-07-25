Who is Netanyahu calling ‘chickens for KFC’?

“Chickens for KFC” is a phrase used by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to mock queer pro-Palestinian protesters. During a speech to the U.S. Congress on July 24, 2024, Netanyahu remarked on demonstrators outside of the venue holding signs reading “gays for Gaza” and similar messages by likening them to chickens who support the fast food chain restaurant Kentucky Fried Chicken, better known as KFC.

“Some of these protesters hold up signs proclaiming ‘gays for Gaza,’” he said. “They might as well hold up signs saying ‘Chickens for KFC.’”

The Israeli government and its supporters have been stressing the idea that queer people are oppressed by the ruling party in Gaza, as well as by the leaders and governments of other Palestinian territories and nations that support Palestine. They therefore conclude that the LGBTQ+ community should not stand against Israel in the violent conflict that has been unfolding in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

Some of the most ardent supporters of the Israeli government go as far as to claim that any queer person who might enter Gaza would be killed as soon as they were outed, much like a chicken who might walk into the processing factory of a KFC supplier. The implication is that every queer person should support Israel against Palestine regardless of any other context.

Many queer Palestinians and other experts on the situation have rejected this premise. While Hamas, the political and military organization governing parts of the Gaza Strip, is generally anti-LGBTQ and does little to stop homophobic violence, this governing body does not represent all Palestinian people and has not been elected to leadership since before most Gaza residents were born.

Origins of ‘chickens for KFC’

The first use of the “chickens for KFC” meme that can be found and dated on social media is a post by Twitter user @TwittiKat over a photo of what appears to be two men carrying a banner reading “Women for Mitt,” referencing the Mitt Romney campaign against former President Barack Obama.

The account joked that the Romney supporters were “closely affiliated with Chickens for KFC and Oceans for British Petroleum.”

It can be argued, of course, that gay Americans are much more likely to be directly impacted by the president of their own country than an organization in a far-away nation they do not live in.

‘Chickens for KFC’ spread

This particular tweet did not spread very far, but others using the phrase have appeared throughout the years as people wonder why others would support individuals or groups who seem to hate them. On January 8, 2020, Twitter user @MahyarTousi used it over a photo of activists holding a banner reading “Queers for Palestine.”

Social media users continued to use the “chickens for KFC” meme to mock various activists and protesters around various political topics, though the issue of Israel and Palestine seems to be the most likely subject. In addition to LGBTQ+ folks, people have used it to attack Jewish supporters of the Palestinian struggle as well, drawing on the inaccurate claim that all Palestinians are antisemitic.

Examples

Related memes:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.