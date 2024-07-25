What does ‘I’m So Julia’ mean? The Charli XCX lyric explained

“I’m everywhere, I’m so Julia” is a lyric from musical artist Charli XCX‘s hit track “360” off of her popular 2024 album Brat.

What does “I’m so Julia” mean?

In December 2023, Charli did an interview with actress and model Julia Fox. The song is a reference to Fox, who is something of a cultural icon who blew up following her role in Uncut Gems and a brief fling with Kanye West after his split from Kim Kardashian.

“I wrote this song, which is basically about how you [Julia Fox] started every trend of 2022,” Charlie explained. “‘I’m everywhere. I’m so Julia,’ as in, I’m the reference. I’m everywhere like Julia Fox is everywhere.”

Fox seemed to get it. She even redefined the term, saying on the Zach Sang show that it means “just being that girl […] being confident, putting yourself out there, being out, being about, being the center of attention. Just being that b—h.”

Fox also made an appearance in the music video for “360,” so she really is everywhere.

What are the “I’m so Julia” memes?

Usually, when people use the phrase as a joke, they’re talking about someone popular or who is an “It Girl,” like they themselves are the trend. They’re everywhere, they’re the moment, they’re at the center of it all. Or they’re talking about Julia Child, perhaps the most beloved Julia of all time.

What does “Brat Summer” mean?

After the album’s release, people began joking about having a “Brat Summer,” as a play on last year’s “Hot Girl Summer,” coined by rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Being a Brat is a much more grunge, gritty experience than we’ve enjoyed in quite some time. The color lime green is also very key to the aesthetic, which can be seen in many So Julia memes as well.

Charli told The News Movement, “It can go that way, like luxury. But it can also be so trashy. Just like a pack of cigs and a Bic lighter and like a strappy white top with no bra.”

On July 22, President Joe Biden announced he was halting his campaign for the next presidential election. He also put his support behind his Vice President Kamala Harris, suggesting that she is the next best candidate in line for the Democratic nominee. A lot of liberals were pretty enthusiastic about the idea, including Charli XCX, who tweeted about Kamala Harris being “brat.”

kamala IS brat — Charli (@charli_xcx) July 22, 2024

Partly spurred by Charli and partly by the joy of mashing memes, a lot of people started combining their favorite Harris memes with their favorite Brat memes.