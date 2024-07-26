The “Kamala Harris has announced that, if elected” meme is being used to joke about ridiculous platforms the Harris campaign could support in the 2024 election—usually as a stand-in for what the meme-poster wants to see in this world.

Kamala Harris has announced, that if elected, she will ban the use of rolling barn doors in hotel rooms for bathrooms. "People want doors they can shut during their most private times." pic.twitter.com/LvWhNAwRYm — Ben Siemon (@BenjaminJS) July 25, 2024

How did the meme start?

On July 22, President Joe Biden announced he was ending his campaign for president as the Democratic nominee. In his statement, he threw his support behind Kamala Harris, who has been his Vice President throughout his first term. The news was pretty shocking since Biden has been insisting he’d stay in the race despite a poor showing at his first 2024 presidential debate against Donald Trump and a waning track record with leftist voters.

The response online was intense, birthing thousands of memes in several categories (more on that below). A popular one begins with the phrase, “Kamala Harris has announced that, if elected,” followed by something preposterous.

Or perhaps something reasonable, depending on your POV. But definitely not something that Kamala Harris is promising to ever do, whether she’s elected or not.

Other Kamala Harris memes

If that’s not enough in the world of memes, there are plenty of other categories of Harris memes that might tickle your fancy.

There’s “What can be, unburdened by what has been” and the “coconut tree meme,” both of which come from a comment Harris made about living in the context of history. Then there is “Kamala is Brat,” inspired by the popularity of Charli XCX’s recent album Brat and by the singer’s endorsement of the politician on X, formerly Twitter. If you want to exist more in the context of what has been, there’s always the “Kamala Harris is a cop” meme, which refers to her history as a “tough on crime” prosecutor before becoming the Attorney General of California.

And then there’s always where we are at right now in history, with the “Biden is dropping out” memes. Because he sure did.