What’s a ‘Hank Hill Butt’ and do you have one?

The Hank Hill Butt meme refers to the titular character Hank Hill from the popular animated show King of the Hill, and his lack of a bum. Set in Texas, the show focuses on the Hill family, which includes the patriarch Hank, his busy-body wife Peggy, and their bizarre, magical child, Bobby.

While Hank undoubtedly loves his family, a lot of the humor from the show comes from how baffled he is by them. Hank is a Normal Guy with a capital N and G, and he is often struggling to keep all the wacky people around him together.

In general, he’s a pretty good dude. But he does have one issue that everyone can see: an absolutely flat ass. The flatness of Hank’s ass is so pronounced there’s even an entire episode about him adding padding to his pants and changing his life.

What is Hank Hill Butt, AKA ‘diminished gluteal syndrome?’

So why is the flatness of a cartoon character’s butt relevant to the real world? Because it’s a real thing! Diminished gluteal syndrome, sometimes called Dead Butt syndrome (ouch) is when your butt lacks muscle tone.

Some people naturally have less, to begin with, but it can be diminished further by a lack of exercise or blood flow from sitting. It may sound a little goofy, but it can have a serious effect on how you walk and cause chronic pain. So if you’re seeing a Hank Hill butt in the mirror, it might be time to drop some squats.

What is the Hank Hill Butt episode?

In episode 19, season five of King of the Hill, titled “Hank’s Back Story,” we learned more about Hank’s posterior, including a very detailed animation of his tiny buns clenching together.

Hank is diagnosed with diminished gluteal syndrome because of chronic pain and is given a butt prosthesis. Everyone makes fun of him, but he ultimately triumphs by being honest about his needs and finding a community of men suffering from the same issue. They befriend him and help him with a butt loan when he needs one. It’s actually quite sweet.

Is ‘Hank Hill Butt’ an insult?

Well, we do live in a culture that values a fat ass, so having a Hank Hill butt isn’t exactly a compliment. People throw it around the internet as a pejorative. However, if you look around at memes and tweets, more people seem to have affection for a tiny butt than not. All butts are good in the Lord’s eyes.

Related memes: