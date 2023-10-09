‘That professor needs to be FIRED’: University of Pittsburgh student calls out school for ‘insane’ assignment she received

A University of Pittsburgh student went viral after calling out her professor for giving her class an “insane” assignment.

In her video, Peyton Gualtieri (@peytgual), the student, read the assignment aloud. As of Monday afternoon, her TikTok had more than 1.3 million views and over 190,100 likes.

“Typically I don’t get triggered by a lot of things. But this assignment that I just got is so insane,” Gualtieri said.

The student then proceeded to read the prompt and questions aloud. Apparently, Gualtieri’s professor wanted students to write about “an encounter between a man and a woman that ends up in a rape.” The students had to describe the man and woman’s physical characteristics, whether others were present, and where they met, among other things.

But the professor wanted more. Gualtieri said that her professor also wanted students to describe the behavior of both parties at the place (event, a bar, or party) before the crime occurred. In addition, they were tasked with answering questions such as, “How was the woman treated?” and “Why did the man believe it was OK to have sex with her?”

Gualtieri said she took issue with one question in particular, though.

“The last one says: One part of rape culture surrounds teaching women how not to be raped rather than for men to be taught not to rape. Suggest two ways on how men should be taught not to rape,” she said.

The student said that she found the questions outrageous. And to prove that she wasn’t exaggerating, she showed viewers her computer screen.

Viewers said that they equally appalled by the assignment.

“Just saw another girls video about this same assignment,” one viewer wrote. “I cant believe this is real.”

“That professor needs to be FIRED,” another added.

“This is appalling,” a third viewer said.

Others, however, offered possible explanations for the bizarre assignment.

“My professor in CJ also did this assignment and said, ‘Anyone who came up with an answer you’re wrong,’” one student shared. “Wonder if it’s the same case?”

That doesn’t appear likely. In a follow-up video, Gualtieri said that her professor issued an apology. Still, students are expected to complete the assignment.

“While this topic is undoubtedly challenging and difficult to engage on, my intention with the video and course reading was to bring rape culture and the pervasiveness of victim blaming and shaming to the class so we could have a constructive dialogue,” the professor wrote.

The professor did update the assignment, however. Students no longer have to write about a hypothetical rape scenario. But they do have to answer how men can be taught to not rape.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the University of Pittsburgh via email and to Gualtieri by TikTok comment.