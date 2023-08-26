‘I don’t have a place to work from‘: Worker says workplace asked her to work from home 1 day per week. But she’s unhoused

Working from home has been a sought-after privilege for many workers, offering the perks of no commute and flexible hours. However, this trend has revealed a stark discrepancy—not everyone has the means to work from home.

On Thursday, TikToker Allexandra (@cherrycherry.strawberry) highlighted this issue in a video that’s since amassed over 568,000 views. In it, she discusses her workplace’s policy of having employees switch to working remotely one day a week after six months. The catch? She doesn’t have a home.

“And I was like, ‘Do we have to? You know, is it a requirement that we work from home one day a week because I don’t have a home?'” the TikToker said while recounting details from her conversation with her boss.

Allexandra’s video is more than a personal account; it’s a call to attention on a larger, systemic issue. “I’ve been working here for six months, full time, state job, with benefits, and I’m still homeless,” she said. “There’s no reason that somebody who works full time for the state can’t afford to live in that state.”

The footage is also accompanied by an on-screen caption that reads, “This is the reality for so many people right now. Including myself. We need change and we need it fast.”

Allexandra’s video resonated with many viewers, prompting some to share similar anecdotes in the comments section.

One commenter wrote, “I work for the state. If it wasn’t for my mom’s house, I’d be homeless.”

“I had to do that full time. I had to sit at Starbucks or the library. I never told them because I was afraid to get fired,” a second commenter shared.

“They need to change the tax brackets for inflation NOW. 35-45k is the new poverty and it’s sick,” a third commenter remarked.

“Dude, I get it. There’s no reason anyone should be homeless while working a full-time job!!!” another added.

The journey to homeownership has become increasingly difficult, with housing costs surging ahead of historical norms. According to an article by Clever Real Estate, while median home prices in the United States jumped by 121% since the ’60s, median household income lagged behind, seeing a growth of just 29% during the same period.



The Daily Dot contacted Allexandra via TikTok direct message for comment.