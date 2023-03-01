‘These trash Dashers need to stop!’: Restaurant server says DoorDash driver stole a $600 order from them

A restaurant worker took to TikTok to claim that a DoorDash driver pilfered a $600 order, leading commenters to speculate about the DoorDasher’s motivation—and what one person might do with $600 worth of food.

The video comes courtesy of creator @momjeans688, who has attracted more than 15,000 views since putting it up on the platform on Sunday. In the 15-second video, she lays out the eyebrow-raising narrative.

“So, I work at a restaurant,” she begins in the clip, “and today we had a DoorDash driver pick up a $600 catering order.”

Then, she revealed that the driver “marked that he didn’t get the order. And the company calls us asking about the $600 catering order.”

She labeled the transaction a “theft” in her on-screen caption, and then in a caption accompanying the video, added, “There’s no way he could eat all of that – & now that I think of it the order also had 2 GIANT pans of garlic knots and now we’re out until the end of March.”

Commenters engaged with the creator to try to get more info. One asked simply, “do u think it’s funny,” which led the creator to respond, “Not at all. No person can eat that much food so idk why they stole it.”

Another demanded, “Why didn’t you have him sign for it and have the company sign when it was delivered?”

The creator professed innocence, noting, “I have no clue what protocol is normally, I don’t work in takeout.”

A further user suggested, “Maybe if you have an order that large … personally deliver it or have one of your underlings do it, someone representing,” referring to a restaurant employee.

The creator responded, “We used to have a delivery driver for our restaurant but grubhub / ubereats and doordash made them do away with that position.”

The incident led a few others to rail against DoorDash and certain delivery drivers.

“Wow! These trash Dashers need to stop!” one declared. “They make us Good Dashers look terrible!”

Another had blanket condemnation for the service, saying, “Dude, fuck DoorDash. America ruins everything.”

But one was mystified by the incident, noting that this should have gone to a “good” DoorDash driver rather than a “bad” DoorDash driver.

“Doordash catering driver here … This is very odd, because Doordash only sends those type of orders to catering drivers. We make good money.”

The commenter then added, “Usually the type of drivers that steal orders are normal drivers that make very little money so they don’t care about their job. Have them confirm.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and DoorDash via email.