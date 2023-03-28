‘She went to a door then dashed’: Customer catches DoorDash driver stealing her Chick-fil-A after claiming to drop it off

DoorDash customers accusing delivery drivers of stealing their food isn’t anything new, however, TikTok user Ashlea (@ashleabelle) went to extreme lengths to prove that a driver kept her coworker’s Chick-fil-A order for themself.

The clip Ashlea posted to the platform clearly tracks the delivery driver’s visit to her place of work via security camera footage. It shows the driver walking in with a bag of food, briefly disappearing from the camera’s line of sight, and then exiting the building with what appears to be the same Chick-fil-A bag. Ashlea says that the driver, despite leaving with the food, “staged” the delivery, as they uploaded a photo of the meal in front of a door to prove it was delivered.

“DoorDash, are y’all claiming this one?” Ashlea asks at the beginning of the video.

The security camera footage then shows the delivery driver entering the building. There’s another woman in the hallway as well, who Ashlea says has nothing to do with the food theft.

“Here comes the Dasher from around the corner, looking for the suite. ‘Oh, where’s, where’s this one at? Who am I delivering this to? No that’s not it,'” the TikToker says as she mimics the internal monologue of the delivery driver who is looking through her phone as she walks through the building’s halls.

The video then shows the DoorDash driver turning a corner and heading toward the exit of the building.

The TikToker continues, “Comes around the corner…all right…she comes back around the corner here walks away with what’s that still in her hand? The Chick-fil-A that we ordered.” Taking place just one minute after the initial clip according to the time stamp, the delivery driver only briefly walked around the halls looking for the suite before deciding to walk out with the grub.

Ashlea includes a screenshot of the DoorDash order’s chat history, which shows a picture of the food order on the floor in front of a door, meaning that the Dasher tried duping the system into believing that she delivered the meal. “

“But that’s not what our door looks like,” Ashea says of the door in the photo. “She goes around the corner, takes a photo, leaves with it, hops into her car, and has her merry day and DoorDash is sitting here like how do we know she actually took the food?”

The TikToker expounded upon her frustration further in the caption.

“This was my Coworkers lunch and she received the ‘your order was delivered’ with that pic and the food was nowhere to be found but we have camera access and immediately pulled it up,” she wrote. “She goes around the corner, snaps a pic in front of a random door of the food of course out of my camera sight but then is clearly seen walking away with the food. My coworker tried calling her immediately. The dasher’s name was Carlos and they didn’t answer.”

Ashlea added that DoorDash only offered her co-worker a partial refund because the company claimed it couldn’t prove the delivery driver took the food.

DoorDash’s official TikTok account responded to Ashlea’s video in the comments. “We won’t let this slide,” the company wrote, asking her to reach out to them with her information to “make things right.”

In the comments, viewers shared similar experiences.

“I had this happen to me I reported it to DoorDash and they closed the drivers account immediately,” one user claimed.

Another suggested Ashlea opt for Uber Eats in the future. “You should use uber eat cuz the people delivering need a code from u,” they wrote, meaning that drivers cannot complete and order unless this other authorization step is completed.

Others quipped that Ashlea really shouldn’t be surprised that the Dasher stole the meal, citing the app’s low payouts for deliveries as the impetus behind the Chick-fil-A robbery.

“What do you expect paying $2.25 per order,” one argued.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ashlea via TikTok comment and DoorDash via email for further information.