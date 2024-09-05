‘I know a lot of folks who have had wires chewed multiple times’: Expert says your Toyota’s wires attract rats

Cars are complex machines, and as time progresses, they’re only getting more complicated. In recent years, cars have seen the additions of complex infotainment systems, self-driving functionality, and more.

That’s why, when something goes wrong, it can be a little difficult to figure out exactly what the problem is. If you’ve had an issue with your car and suddenly discovered that faulty wiring is the issue, this TikTok user says you should think twice before blaming your mechanic.

Instead, he says that your car wiring problem could be the result of a rat attack.

Are Toyota’s wires being eaten by rats?

In a video with over 77,000 views, TikTok user Joseph Rowan (@fakdpodcast) claims that Toyota cars contain wiring that is especially prone to being eaten by rats, and that the company is currently facing a class action lawsuit because of this issue.

“Did you know that Toyota right now is actually part of a class action lawsuit because their wires actually attract rodents to then chew on them? And it’s because of one simple ingredient. Soybean,” his video starts. “That’s correct, Toyota has been using a soybean oil in the coating for their wires which actually attracts rodents to then gnaw on them.”

Exacerbating the issue, he says, is that these problems are not covered under the manufacturer’s warranty that comes with the car, despite being what he says is a problem related to manufacturing.

“This class action lawsuit has been going on for nearly 10 years now, and has been revived like two or three times,” he concludes. “So hopefully eventually there will be closure for people who are affected by this, but I just find it crazy that this has been going on for almost 10 years, because it seems so cut and dry.”

Is Toyota really being sued for soybeans in their wires?

In general, what Rowan says in this video is true.

In recent years, many automakers, including Toyota, Kia, Hyundai, and more, have changed how they wire their vehicles.

“Until roughly a decade ago, most car companies used wiring insulation that was petroleum based,” writes Nick Kurczewski for Car and Driver. “The introduction of soy-based wire insulation was meant to have a twofold benefit: It was less expensive for automakers and, because it used soy instead of oil, it was better for the environment.”

However, ever since this switch, customers have complained that the soy-based material attracts rodents and other animals, who use the insulation as a food source or for nesting material.

That said, Kurczewski notes that it’s unclear how much the soybean present in the insulation actually attracts more rodents and pests than alternatives.

Regardless, there have been cases against Toyota regarding this issue, most of which have been unsuccessful.

In the comments section, users shared their own stories of animals chewing through their car’s wires.

“More than Toyota, I know a lot of folks who have had wires chewed multiple times,” said a user.

“I have a VW Passat and had a rat chewed up my wires while parking overnight at a Marriott,” added another.

“2000 worth of damages to my Ford because of this!” exclaimed a third.

“So do Porsche. I had to have mine fixed. They ate all the internal wiring,” declared a further TikToker. ‘No it’s not covered. My insurance paid for it.”

We’ve reached out to Rowan via Instagram DM and Toyota via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.