‘I don’t [care] about how the car runs’: Man contemplates returning $34K Honda Civic after Apple CarPlay doesn’t work properly

For many drivers, Apple CarPlay is a necessity for getting through their everyday life.

Apple CarPlay, for context, is Apple’s integration of its software into vehicles. This allows drivers to use music programs, applications like Google Maps, and more, either through a wired or wireless connection.

The program is so beloved, in fact, that many have used tablets that support Apple CarPlay to revitalize older vehicles. For example, one woman claimed that she extended the life of her vehicle by installing both a backup camera and a device with Apple CarPlay.

Given just how well-known and widely-liked this feature is, it’s understandable that some can become frustrated when it doesn’t work. A recent example of this frustration sparked discussion after being shared by TikTok user @1_.pr1nce_.1.

Why is this driver thinking about returning his Honda?

In the first of three videos, TikTok user @1_.pr1nce_.1 says that he has a “bone to pick” with Honda.

“I did not pay $34,000 for a f***ing Honda Civic for it to not let me listen to my music,” the TikToker states. “Apple CarPlay don’t f***ing work.”

As the video continues, the TikToker says that he doesn’t care about how the car runs, just about whether he can listen to music while he drives. This problem, he says, has made him “want to return this piece of s*** f***ing car.”

“This is a new car. I am the first owner…I drove this b**** off the f***ing showroom floor,” he says. “What is the issue? I know I hit curbs and potholes. This car should be able to take it.”

@1_.pr1nce_.1 Mind you she picks and chooses when she wants to work so every time I take it to get fixed or see what the issue is they say there’s nothing wrong clearly there is something wrong cause it’s not working ♬ original sound – 111prince111

The problems continue

In a follow-up video, the TikToker shows what the problem looks like in action.

To summarize, the car will simply not let him wirelessly connect his phone to his Apple CarPlay. While many commenters suggested that he simply connect his phone via a wired connection, he responded that the connection fails once the car hits a bump or pothole.

Others offered additional advice.

“Just hold the power button down for 7 seconds then click reboot,” said a user.

“Disconnect your phone from it and re connect,” added another. “I have accord 2020 so i know.”

“It’s the cable” wrote a third. “I switched cables and it worked.”

The TikToker fixes the problem

In a final update, the TikToker says that resetting the screen allowed his phone to be connected to Apple CarPlay. However, he remained suspicious of how long this would remain the case.

“Let me hit a pothole and this b**** is gonna act like she never knew what to do,” the TikToker speculates.

A few users noted that Honda Civics have previously been recalled for defective infotainment systems, though it is unclear if the TikToker’s model is part of that recall.

Regardless, several users complained about a perceived deterioration in build quality.

As one user put it, “These 2020+ cars are sensitive af!”

The Daily Dot reached out to @1_.pr1nce_.1 via TikTok DM and comment, and to Honda via email.

