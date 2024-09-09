‘I thought 0w-16 was wild’: Mechanic can’t believe the new oil required by the 2025 Toyota Camry

This mechanic was shocked to discover that the new 2025 Toyota Camry requires one of the thinnest motor oils on the market: The 0W-8 motor oil.
Posted on the Automotive in the Field (@automotiveinthefield) TikTok account, the video has racked up over 161,000 views.
In the 11-second video, the mechanic approaches a 2025 Toyota Camry and lifts the camera to show a sticker under the hood. “You know, all these manufacturers that keep you guessing,” he begins.
“0W-8, huh? That’s the first I’ve seen of that. What’s it, water?” he asks as the video ends.
Is 0W-8 too thin to trust?
This isn’t the first time a TikToker has criticized Toyota for using 0W-8 motor oil and questioned its viscosity. In May, TikToker Faye’s viral video questioned the wisdom of using such a thin motor oil for the 2025 Toyota Camry.
At any rate, leading motor oil manufacturers assure drivers that they precisely engineer the low viscosity of 0W-8 oil to meet the specific needs of advanced and hybrid vehicles, including the new Camry.
Mobil states that its Mobil 1 0W-8 motor oil “engineers today’s advanced and hybrid engines […] to improve fuel economy and extend engine life for vehicles of all ages.”
The comments don’t trust 0W-8 oil either
People flooded the comments section, echoing Automotive in the Field’s concerns about 0W-8 motor oil.
A commenter jokingly wrote, “I work at Toyota it’s apple juice[,] bro.”
Another person said, “As a Toyota tech, I can confirm it might as well be water [tired face emoji].”
One comment read, “2026 is using 0w0 or air.”
It wasn’t all jokes. One comment pointed out the increased costs of oil changes for vehicles that use 0W-8 motor oil.
“[The] [best] part is it’s $20 a quart from Toyota. Used in the new Prius, the Crown[,] and some trim levels of Corolla. [It’s] [like] $127 in parts for an oil change on them now.”
The Automotive in the Field TikTok account did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment. Additionally, we reached out to Toyota for a comment as well.
