‘I bet someone returned that’: TJ Maxx customer spends $150 on vanity mirror. Something else is in the box when she gets home

A TJ Maxx customer went viral on TikTok after sharing how she allegedly got bamboozled by the retail store.

In a short video, Ojedaaa (@yeseniaojedaaa) recorded her sister carrying what they both believed was a vanity mirror. Ojedaaa said that she spent nearly $150 on the purchase. Upon getting home, however, the sisters realized that they brought home something entirely different.

In the next frame, Ojedaaa and her sister opened the box and found what looked like pieces of plywood covered with bubble wrap.

“Tj maxx count your f*ckn days,” Ojedaaa wrote in the accompanying video caption. As of Sunday morning, her video had amassed over 1.1 million views.

In the comments, viewers guessed what likely happened: that someone purchased the mirror before Ojedaaa and then tried to get their money back while still keeping the product. Viewers concluded that the original buyer stuffed the box with wood so that a TJ Maxx employee wouldn’t notice a difference in weight.

As such, many commenters said that they always check their boxes before leaving TJ Maxx. Some blamed negligent employees for not fully vetting returned purchases.

“We gotta start checking everything before leaving,” one user wrote.

“Who ever processed the refund didnt bother to look inside the box smfh,” another said.

“ALWAYS check the box at TJ max. People do this way too much,” a third person warned.

Ojedaaa, for her part, clarified in a comment that she couldn’t get an employee to open the box for her.

“We tried to get an employee to open the box for us before purchasing but I’m assuming because it was 40 min prior to closing they were busy or she just didn’t have the energy to open it for us,” she said.

In the comments, Ojedaaa also said that her sister was supposed to get the vanity mirror as a Christmas present. Thankfully, things worked out in the end: Ojedaaa said she received a refunded.

“We showed up right when they opened and explained what had happen & it seemed like the employee wasn’t sure if she should believe us but eventually gave us a full refund,” she wrote.

This isn’t the first time a customer has been ‘duped’ into buying an alleged returned product. One Target customer says they found a cement tile in place of the iPad she purchased.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ojedaaa via TikTok comment and to TJ Maxx by press email.