‘There should be self checkout in every store’: Woman says T.J. Maxx worker shamed her over purchase

Most shoppers likely prefer to have their items scanned and bagged by cashiers sans judgment. This is one of the reasons why self-checkout is so popular. According to Wifi Talents, 85% of customers believe that self-checkout gives them more privacy, and 32% try to minimize social interactions while shopping.

Unfortunately for TikTok user Mason (@popcornwh0re), T.J. Maxx doesn’t offer self-checkout. And she says the worker who checked her out “grilled me for what I was buying.”

She says she was trying to purchase pumpkin-flavored coffee syrup.

“He was a little old man,” she says of the cashier who questioned her purchase. “But, he was scanning and he was like, ‘What is this?’”

She says she told him it was syrup for her coffee, but he didn’t understand the concept. “‘Why would you need coffee syrup?’” she recalls him asking.

Mason says she was at a loss for words. “‘I don’t know. To flavor your coffee?’” she says she responded.

“‘Why don’t you get the coffee flavored?’” she says he asked.

She says the employee proceeded to read the ingredients label and told her, “‘I just don’t think this can be good for you.’”

A case for self-checkout

Mason’s video accumulated over 48,000 views.

Viewers made the case for self-checkouts, which have been disappearing from some retail stores.

“This is why I feel like there should be self checkout in every store,” one said.

The snacks at T.J. Maxx

And surprisingly, Mason’s experience is not an uncommon one.

“My marshall’s had all of their syrups on clearance for 3.00 one time and I stocked up with all different flavors and got so many questions,” one user shared.

“The one and only time I’ve bought coffee syrup from Marshall’s, the cashier asked me too many questions so I’ve never bought syrup there again,” a second recalled.

Food and beverage items at stores like T.J. Maxx and Marshalls have a questionable reputation. That’s one of the reasons why workers may side-eye customers who purchase these products.

