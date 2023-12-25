‘Something about it is so unsettling’: Shopper questions the TJ Maxx snacks after finding box of Baileys chocolates

It might sound unusual, but TJ Maxx is a goldmine for unexpected food. But for TikToker Ally Harman, it’s downright disturbing “NPC behavior.”

In a TikTok that amassed 2.3 million views, Ally shared some of the weird and wonderful food lining TJ Maxx’s confectionary aisle. “People who willingly buy food from TJ Maxx need to be locked in a room and studied,” she said via on-screen text, picking up a box of Baileys chocolates.

While the outlet store is known for selling discounted branded items, TJ Maxx itself describes its food selection as “gourmet.” But not everyone is convinced by its food selection, as several users poked fun at TJ Maxx’s food in the comments.” “I do my big food shop at TJ Maxx,” one user joked. “We mostly eat grissini and flavoured salt.”

“But where else am I going to buy my weirdly large pasta from?” another asked. “I genuinely always get the feeling it’s been sat there on the shelf for decades.”

Meanwhile, a further commenter admitted that TJ Maxx “brings [them] joy,” because “you never know what chaos you will discover.”

As it turns out, the TJ Maxx employees are just as enthusiastic about their food selection as the customers. “I work there, and one shift I randomly stumbled across a big bag of Hatsune Mku gummies.” one employee revealed. “They was some of the best sweets I’ve had in a while.”

But are Baileys chocolates a step too far? The Irish cream liqueur is certainly seasonal, but the idea of liqueur-infused chocolate seems a bit out there, even by TJ Maxx’s usual quirky standards. Ally didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

This isn’t the first time TJ Maxx has caused a stir on TikTok. In October, Jayla (@kamalaharrissbeautician) appealed for people to “please love yourself” if they’re considering buying food from TJ Maxx, adding that “there’s a McDonald’s down the street.” Meanwhile, last January, a TikTok by @brofan1ty amassed 3 million views after they questioned just how long TJ Maxx snacks had been hanging around.

“All the snacks at T.J. Maxx gotta be historic. That stuff don’t look right,” on-screen text read, as the camera panned the store’s “years-old” confectionary aisle.