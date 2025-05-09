This popular Florida beach destination just banned this common practice. Here’s what’ll happen if you get caught

If you were hoping to kick back on Jacksonville’s beaches with a cigarette or vape, you’ll have to find another spot.

The Jacksonville, Florida, City Council has officially banned smoking and vaping on all public beaches. They are citing concerns about health risks and the impact of secondhand smoke.

The new amendment spells it out clearly. “Smoking” now includes everything from cigarettes and cigars to vape pens and e-cigarettes. Even pipe tobacco and unfiltered cigars are on the list.

According to the ordinance, the definition covers “inhaling, exhaling, burning, carrying, or possessing any lighted tobacco product or electronic nicotine or vaping product”—basically, if it smokes or vapes, it’s banned.

What happens if you break the law?

The ban is already in effect, starting on May 5, and the penalties aren’t just a slap on the wrist.

Anyone caught smoking or vaping on the Jacksonville beach could face a $50 fine and possibly even a misdemeanor charge.

And Jacksonville isn’t alone—other beach towns and counties across Florida have already passed similar restrictions, including Okaloosa County, Treasure Island, Dania Beach, and Fort Lauderdale.

What are people saying about it?

Under a Facebook post from Action News Jax covering the new law, some commenters weren’t thrilled.

“As like everything else, little by little they take things away,” one person wrote. “And tell us grown folk what we can, and can’t do. Politicians just looking for more money stealing fines.”

Another user brought up concerns about enforcement: “We don’t even have enough JSO coverage to maintain or solve the crime and murders in this city. What makes y’all think they’re going to be able [to] cover every smoker puffing away watching the waves… Be FR.”

Some questioned how far the rules should go: “Even if I’m not a smoker, how much regulation should government be allowed in daily life and personal decisions? It is a very slippery slope.”

