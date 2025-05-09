‘Some people need to go outside more’: Formula 1 driver’s email gets leaked, he receives threats

Australian F1 driver Jack Doohan reportedly had to hire round-the-clock security during the Miami Grand Prix after receiving death threats from fans of fellow driver Franco Colapinto.

The threats came shortly after Alpine chose Argentine driver Franco Colapinto to drive in the first practice session at the Miami Grand Prix instead of Jack Doohan.

Doohan had previously driven in several practice sessions for Alpine, while this marked Colapinto’s debut in an F1 weekend. It’s this switch that sparked debate among fans, especially since both drivers are part of the Alpine driver academy.

Colapinto fans allegedly leaked Doohan’s email and flooded it with threats

According to F1 photographer Kym Illman, the situation escalated when Colapinto’s supporters got hold of Doohan’s personal email address and began sending threats and negative messages.

“He was receiving all sorts of threats online,” Illman said. “So much so that he had around-the-clock security in Miami and was planning on keeping that security for the Brazilian Grand Prix.”

It didn’t stop there. Illman added that “Jack, his girlfriend, and even his father [were] holding real concerns for their safety in Miami.”

Fans are furious about it online

On Reddit’s r/formula1 subreddit, fans were outraged, with most being put off by how far some people had taken things.

“Sending death threats over F1… god some people need to go outside more,” one user wrote.

Another added, “I’m not looking forward to when someone has a crash with Colapinto, going to be way more toxic than normal.”

Others had mixed feelings about Colapinto himself. “I want Colapinto to succeed because he seems like an alright dude,” someone wrote. “However, at the same time I don’t, because it would reward Alpine for being slightly incompetent and seeing him not succeed would [upset] off his psycho fans. If that makes sense.”

“Who would have thought. Argentine fans and threats??!!!?? Impossible,” wrote another, referencing the common stereotype of Argentine sports fans being intensely passionate.

