‘Protect this man at all costs’: Woman’s boss goes viral after she calls him a ‘real-life Michael Scott’

For self-described “9-5 corporate girly” Jade Hicks (@ruefromshein), every day is a sitcom. This is because she’s lucky enough to work for a man whom she dubs the “real-life Michael Scott.” But one thing she didn’t anticipate was for the rest of the internet to start calling him that, too.

A “new” Michael Scott enters pop culture

Set to the iconic theme tune of The Office, Jade shared a supercut of some of her boss’ most eccentric moments, including wearing a sheet mask in the office, getting a vaccine shirtless, randomly popping balloons, and walking around with a mini-mic. It’s these simple, but hilarious moments that have made her boss, Jeff, internet-famous, with her initial TikTok amassing 8.4 million views.

As users all over the world delighted in Jeff’s antics, Hicks admitted to People that she was a little taken aback by her boss’ global reception.

“Oh, it was surprising, honestly,” she told the outlet. “I’ve had some pretty toxic work environments in the past, but Jeff just kind of blew it out of the park. He was just so original and crazy and just a good boss.”

As someone who drives 30 miles to the office everyday, it’s fair to say that Hicks is committed — both to her job and to the bit.

She revealed to People that she’s been collating clips of Jeff’s antics for over three years to create this super-cut. “I’ve been working here for almost four years,” she notes. “And those videos were just compiled over the years that I’ve been working here. I just put it together and posted. I didn’t think anything of it.”

How Jeff views his job as a manager

As for Jeff, he tells the outlet that he likes to implement a simple philosophy: work hard, but don’t be afraid to have fun. “When it’s game time, it’s game time — we are on,” he said. “But when there’s downtime, I try to make myself comfortable, and others, by making fun of myself.”

Clearly, this philosophy resonates with a lot of people, with Hicks and Jeff revealing that they even got ten resumes off the back of the video: one of which came from France.

While Hicks says there is plenty more content in the pipeline, Jeff emphasized that he wants to make sure he remains authentic, both on and offline. “I don’t want to be influenced by anyone for any reason,” he said. “I’m my own person, and I just kind of play in my own little space. But if I can influence somebody in a positive way — I’m all for it. Teach someone younger how to ski, be a better person, treat others well … If it’s positive, then I’m all in.”

