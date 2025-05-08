‘What a shame’: Costco’s food court is raising prices. Is the beloved $1.50 hot dog combo safe?

Costco relaunched a popular food court item after five years, but members are angered by one major change: the price.

The hot honey and provolone sandwich reappeared in many Costco food courts in March. Members of the r/Costco subreddit celebrated its return.

However, according to The Street, it no longer costs $3.99. Instead, Costco nearly doubled the new price to $6.99. Some members point out that the sandwich is two dollars more than Costco’s $4.99 rotisserie chickens, calling the new pricing a rip-off.

Is Costco raising food court prices?

Despite the new, increased hot honey and provolone sandwich price, Costco shows no signs of raising the cost of other food court items like the beloved $1.50 hot dog or $1.99 pizza slice.

In May 2024, Costco Chief Financial Officer Gary Millerchip assured members during a quarterly earnings call that “the $1.50 hot dog price is safe,” as reported by Entrepreneur.

Costco has not changed the price of the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo since 1985. If the warehouse factored in inflation into its food court pricing, the hot dog combo would cost $4.55 in 2025, per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Inflation Calculator.

What do Costco members think of the new pricing?

Redditors share their dismay over the new price of the hot honey and provolone sandwich.

“It’s still 6.99, which is hard to justify over 3 hot dogs unless you’re a sandwich fanatic,” one wrote.

“It was $4 I believe back before they originally discontinued it, what a shame,” another said.

However, others say they don’t mind the price of the sandwich.

“$7 and good quality is hard to find now. Subway $11.99 and sucks. I’m gonna go try one of these today or tomorrow,” a Redditor said.

“It tastes like a better version of the Panera Frontega Chicken sandwich and it’s twice as big and half the price. Absolutely give this a try it’s fantastic,” another wrote.

“Subway used to be $6 footlongs and only went there because of their price. Went for 1st time in years last week and bottom of the barrel subs are 6.99 for 6″ sub and 10.99 for foot long. I’d pay $7 for this all day!!” a third added.



