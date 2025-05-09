‘I will NOT be paying that…’: Driver’s Honda key cracks. Then she finds out how much it’s going to cost to repair

A Honda driver was stunned after being quoted $175 for a key fob repair. Emma Aphaea (@aphaea_2nd) showed off the damage in a TikTok that’s accrued over 633,000 views. Throngs of commenters urged her not to pay this amount, but do commuters in Aphaea’s position have a choice?

Aphaea records her video from the interior of a car. She holds up a car key fob to the camera beneath a text overlay. The on-screen caption reads, “Honda said it would cost $175 to replace.”

As she turns the key around toward the lens, she reveals the fob’s plastic casing is cracked. Switching its orientation further, she shows the key interior’s damage. A small screw is on the inside of the key’s portion. It seems as if the “stem” of the key separated from the body’s black case holding.

The TikToker made her feelings about the repair quote known in a caption for the video. “To be clear I will not be paying that,” she wrote.

How much for a car key repair?

Car key fob replacement costs have been decried by numerous drivers. Many have accused auto dealerships of exorbitantly pricing the substitution costs of these fobs. The Daily Dot previously published an article where an irate driver accused one car sales lot of a cost bait-and-switch.

Initially, she was told that a new key for her vehicle would cost “$109 plus tax.” However, upon visiting the dealership, she was informed that with programming costs, she’d need to shell out over $350.

On the Money Saving Expert forum, one user on the site called these replacement charges a “rip-off.” They shared some advice on avoiding situations like the one Aphaea and the aforementioned found themselves in. In addition to waiting hours at a Volkswagen dealership for a “manual key,” they had to shell out $318.

However, they visited a local store that specialized in item repairs. While there, they were pleasantly surprised to learn the chain indeed offered key fob repairs. Furthermore, they were even more pleasantly surprised to hear the fix’s price tag: $66. They said the entire process only took 50 minutes, much less time than the two VW dealership visits they made.

Furthermore, they received a “perfectly working remote key” as a result.

Options

Ace Hardware offers a wide range of remote and manual key options for car owners. According to its website, keys are offered for various different models, including an extensive list of Honda vehicles, which is what Aphaea says she drives in her video.

Other online options, like this website, Keyless Remote Entry, also sell replacement car key fobs. For instance, the retailer says it sells an OEM 2019 Honda Civic remote fob, which key, for $72.77. For a 2013 model, which appears to be a key similar to the one shown in Aphaea’s clip, it’ll cost shoppers $38.77. Additionally, the company’s website also lists a section that contains programming information for specific key fobs.

Consumer Reports notes that dealerships will often tack on additional charges for labor when it comes to key fobs. This usually refers to the time it takes to program a new fob so that it’ll work with one’s vehicle.

Programming

An automotive analyst for the independent research group states that “the latest key fobs…run anywhere from $50…to…$400.” Ultimately, the charge for a new fob “depend[s]…on the brand,” the analyst states.

An automobile’s geographic origin can also play a part in how much a new key costs. The outlet writes that “European cars and SUVs are typically the most expensive” variants.

Furthermore, there are some manufacturers that don’t allow for aftermarket fobs. Consumer Reports states that Audi and Subaru, for instance, make their own keys. Moreover, they come packed with chips that cannot be reprogrammed for use in other vehicles. What’s more is that even if a driver buys a manufacturer fob, there’s still the question of programming. Customers are “almost always” forced to visit a dealership. This is due to encryption protocols being made available to these businesses.

One person, upon seeing Aphaea’s video, thought her car key woes were an easy fix. “All it actually takes is nail glue and a dream,” they shared.

Someone else thought that she could purchase an original key that would work with her vehicle for much less. They wrote, “Ali express, search ‘oem Honda key’, $3.01, your welcome.”

Another used the comments section as a way of sharing their hatred for car sales reps. “Car dealerships are the filthiest scammers,” they relayed.

While another said that all a driver needs to do is swap out a key fob’s casing with the original fob’s internals. “I just bought a new shell off amazon unscrewed it and put it into a new shell,” they wrote from personal experience.

Whereas someone else thought Aphaea’s video signaled a new TikTok trend that shows folks how to eschew superfluous expenditures. “I love this new TikTok algorithm. Let’s normalize not getting ripped off anymore,” they said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Honda via email and Aphaea via Instagram direct message for further comment.

