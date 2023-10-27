‘I don’t care that you’re recording me’: Man says date should have to pay for his meal because she swiped right on Tinder

Dating can be hard, especially in the age of social media and online dating apps. Sometimes, you might encounter a potential match who seems perfect based on their online profile but turns out to be a nightmare in person. That’s what one TikToker claims happened to her when she went on a date with a man she met on Tinder.

The video was posted by TikToker user @msmudflower on Sept. 29 and has since garnered over 1.1 million views. In the video’s description, she wrote, “This man thinks since I swiped right on him first on Tinder that I should pay the bill!”

In the video, she films the check and then pans over to her supposed date, who immediately responds, “I don’t care that you’re recording me. You swiped right on me first.”

“If you want some of this meat,” he continues, gesturing toward his private parts; he then picks up a fork with meat on it and adds, “you’re gonna pay for this meat.”

The video, which has an on-screen caption that reads, “First date nightmare,” quickly spread as it sparked outrage and sympathy from many viewers, who commented on the man’s rude and entitled behavior.

“Guys overvaluing themselves again I see,” one commenter said.

“I can’t! The dating pool is worse than dumpster diving if you ask me,” a second commenter wrote.

Another advised, “He told you exactly who he is. RUN.”

“I tried this with my wife and now I am at the hospital,” a fourth commenter wrote jokingly.

However, not everyone was convinced that the video was real. Another commenter wrote, “the amount of people who didn’t realize a skit had me laughing.” It appears they were correct. Upon closer inspection, the same man appears in other TikTok videos by the same creator, including another sketch posted on Sept. 1.

This isn’t the only “horror date” story that went viral on the platform. Recently, a woman shared her experience of dating a man for six weeks, only to find out that he was engaged and had a wedding website.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @msmudflower via TikTok direct message for comment.