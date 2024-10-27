‘The blue one ain’t never done me wrong’: Woman discovers shocking side-effect of using TheraBreath. Is it true?

Few things are more terrifying than finding out that the mouthwash you use regularly is actually staining your teeth. But that’s apparently what happened to a content creator who said she uses TheraBreath.

Featured Video

Syd (@usernamesydnie) said she was aimlessly scrolling on TikTok when she came across another creator’s video which claimed that TheraBreath has some negative side effects.

“Why did I just find out [that] this can turn your teeth brown?” Syd questioned. She held a bottle of TheraBreath’s Deep Clean mouthwash in her hand as she spoke. “I just bought this yesterday,” she added.

Aside from stained teeth, Syd said commenters also noted that using TheraBreath can cause “hairy tongues.”

Advertisement

“Don’t try new things,” Syd warned viewers. As of Sunday, her clip had amassed more than 699,000 views.

Does TheraBreath turn your teeth brown?

Syd didn’t mention which creator’s video she found. It’s possible, however, that she’s referencing a September video from TikTok user May (@may_gah) who made a similar claim.

Advertisement

As The Daily Dot previously reported, May claimed that TheraBreath caused teeth discoloration. In her video, May showed viewers her teeth, which had a slight yellow tint to them. The content creator explained to viewers in her clip that the discoloration is likely caused by one of TheraBreath’s main ingredients: cetylpyridinium chloride (CPC).

According to Teeth Talk Girl, however, this ingredient won’t negatively impact all users’ teeth. In fact, only about 3% of people will notice discoloration as a result of repeated use.

“Enough to need to know it’s a problem, but probably not have to worry about it actually affecting you,” the article stated.

Teeth Talk Girl noted, though, that the staining is superficial and can be removed easily with a professional cleaning. It’s also worth mentioning that several TheraBreath mouthwashes do not contain CPC. Plus, this ingredient is not unique to the brand—many other dental products contain it, too.

Advertisement

As for the claims about TheraBreath causing hairy tongues, there’s no evidence showing a direct correlation. The American Academy of Oral Medicine noted that hairy tongues are a product of poor dental hygiene, the use of medications, chronic or excessive use of antibiotics, or excessive coffee or tea drinking. And the remedy for a hairy tongue is quite simple: Just practice better oral hygiene.

It wasn’t immediately clear from Syd’s video whether she planned on using TheraBreath after her recent discovery. She joked with viewers not to “try new things,” though.

But in the comments, some viewers pointed out that not all TheraBreath mouthwashes contain the same active ingredients.

Advertisement

“Only get the blue one,” one person recommended. “And use it every other day. My teeth are super white and no hairy tongue.”

“The blue one doesn’t have that ingredient,” a second commenter affirmed.

“Get the whitening one it’s so sparkly and it’s better than whitening strips ppls ask me if my teeth are fake at my job,” a third viewer wrote.

Of course, not everyone has had a pleasant experience with TheraBreath products. And many people were happy to share their own horror stories in the comment sections.

Advertisement

“The dark blue one gave me contact dermatitis,” one woman claimed.

“TheraBreath has caused me so much teeth sensitivity it’s crazy,” another revealed. “I had to start using sensitive toothpaste to help rebuild my enamel.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Syd via TikTok comment and to TheraBreath by email.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.