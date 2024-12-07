‘It’s like putting strings on AirPods’: Viewers divided after Tesla owner buys door handles to stick onto retractable handles

A Tesla Model 3 driver’s recent upgrade is dividing TikTokers. Julian (@saintjulianc) was excited to share an accessory he purchased for his red Model 3 vehicle. He showed off the car, and some new adhesive door handles he purchased for them in a viral clip.

Featured Video

The video accrued over 1.4 million views and a slew of comments from folks who seemed to either love or hate the accessory.

Stick-on door handles

“I just found out that you can actually get door handles for these,” he says, showing off what appears to be a black bit of molded plastic to the camera. They’re designed to be affixed to the flush handles of a Tesla Model 3. The content creator’s red EV can be seen in the backdrop of the video as he displays the accessory.

Advertisement

“So I ordered these a couple weeks ago and they finally got here,” he says. Next, he points to the standard door handles of his Model 3, which he previously customized. “I got these wrapped but…it’s starting to peel off…from constantly opening it. So I’m gonna try these and see how good they work and stick on.”

The back of the add-on handles appears to have a red sticker designed to be peeled off. Once this sticker is removed, the adhesive is bare. The shaped handle is then affixed to the standard Tesla handle, providing drivers/riders with a more traditional car door opening experience.

Testing it out

The car owner walks around his vehicle while he shares his enthusiasm for the add-on.

Advertisement

“I’m pretty excited. Pretty sleek,” he says. “I’m just curious as to what they would look like and what not. Hopefully they won’t break off.”

Following this, his video cuts to him showing that he’s placed the handles on the car. They appear to be flush with the vehicle, and he begins his assessment.

“They’re pretty sleek. I’m just gonna let them sit for a bit. Let the adhesive stick on pretty good. I don’t want to yank on it just yet,” he says before tugging it and seeing the handle stays in place.

Viewers were conflicted

Viewers were divided in the comments section, with many mocking the creator for his frequent use of the phrase “what not.” One person wrote, “Looks cool and what not.”

Advertisement

Someone else agreed, writing, “Looks good and what not.”

However, many believed that the handles interfered with the Model 3’s design language. One deemed the add-on as a superfluous upgrade and drew comparisons to a popular consumer tech product.

“It’s like putting strings on air pods or what not,” they wrote.

Another wasn’t convinced the handles would hold up with daily driving: “It’s gonna come off and what not.”

Advertisement

While another criticized the variable quoted range of Teslas. “Your range is gonna decrease by like 30 miles or what not,” they quipped.

Handle controversy

As a previous Tesla Model 3 owner, this writer is familiar with the pros and cons of the vehicle’s flush handles. Like this other Tesla story Daily Dot covered: cold weather days do make opening its doors a pain sometimes. Frost can cause these flush handles to get stuck in place. Punching the “chunky” part of the handle base with a knuckle to break the frost allows the door to open.

Not having a handle to loop a finger into while you’re holding something else in your hand can be a pain too. So if you’re carrying a bag of groceries, etc. you’ll have to use a free hand to pop it open. This means that the handle add-on could be a good solution for those frustrated with this experience.

Advertisement

Handle safety concerns

There have been lawsuits centered around the Tesla Model S’ door handles as a possible safety hazard. Drivers are concerned that in the event of an emergency, these retracting handles could inhibit passengers from exiting the vehicle. Furthermore, emergency personnel could have difficulty opening these car doors.

This could lead to folks being inside of a car longer than they need to be. Which is understandably a cause of concern if a car is on fire and every second counts. For instance, this law firm criticized Tesla for disregarding this possible safety concern. In a piece about Model S handle design the firm claimed the auto manufacturer is disregarding these consumer worries.

Advertisement

Moreover, they said Tesla drivers have been stuck in their cars because of this handle issue. The firm cited a story involving a Vancouver, Canada man who claims they had to kick out their Model Y window to escape the vehicle.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Tesla via email and Julian via TikTok comment for further information.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.