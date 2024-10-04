‘This is why Toyota will always be better’: Man can’t believe what Tesla interior looks like only 2 years after buying it

In the United States, the average amount of time that someone owns a car before reselling or getting rid of it is eight years. As car quality standards increase, it’s not a surprise to see older cars still driving on the road without issue.

Featured Video

Eventually, all cars will wear down and require replacement, though some will do so faster than others. For example, many mechanics have shared which cars have, in their experience, lasted the longest. Cars from Honda and Toyota frequently top these lists.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, some cars degrade fairly quickly. Now, a user on TikTok has sparked discussion after offering a surprising entrant to that list of quickly-degrading cars: a Tesla.

Why does this Tesla look like this?

In a video with over 18,000 views, TikTok user Rodrigo Mendoza (@screwface22o4) shows the interior of a Tesla, which he says is only two years old.

Advertisement

As he pans around the car, one can see that much of the interior wood detailing is peeling.

It’s unclear whether this is a genuine Tesla product or if the wood veneer has been added after the car had been purchased. Regardless, many Tesla owners have complained about the quality of their wood trim on their Tesla cars.

For example, one Tesla Model 3 owner claimed his wood trim was beginning to peel only a year after purchasing it. Others have reported similar peeling, while some have alleged that their wood trim has begun to flake over time.

That said, a Tesla vehicle of the age that Mendoza shows should still be covered under warranty. Internet users report that they were able to get this issue fixed through the warranty program.

Advertisement

In the comments section, many users expressed surprise at the state of the vehicle.

“My current plaid is 3 years old, and my old model 3 performance was 5 years old, never had these issues,” said a user.

Advertisement

“Maybe a detailer soaped it all and now it’s peeling,” added another.

“There is no way. something happened to that car. I have had 2 of these cars,” stated a third.

“This is why Toyota will always be better for everyday usage,” declared a further TIkToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tesla via email and Mendoza via TikTok and Instagram direct message.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.