‘Almost any Volvo’: Mechanic reveals the 4 cars most likely to reach 200K

Since car prices still haven’t returned to their pre-COVID costs, finding a vehicle that can withstand high mileage before breaking down is more important than ever. Luckily, TikTok has provided multiple sources of insider knowledge, giving average people a glimpse behind the curtain. Recently, mechanic Chris of Enrightauto (@enrightauto) shared his observations on which makes and models last the longest with his viewers. The video has received 57,000 views and 1,101 likes as of publication.

Which cars are most likely to reach 200K?

Gathering stats needed to find out which cars have gone the distance can be difficult. Autoweek.com averages that only 1 percent of all cars ever reach 200,000 miles. However, Autoweek.com also reports on a study conducted by iSeeCars that used 11.8 million used cars traded-in in 2020. In the study, 16 vehicles were named the most likely to reach 200,000. Eight different Toyota models made the list, alongside two Hondas, two Chevrolets, one Ford, one Lincoln, and two GMC models.

Money Talks News also lists models from Toyota, Honda, Chevrolet, GMC and Ford as most likely to reach 200K, but adds Acura, Lexus, Nissan, Mazda and Dodge Ram to the list.

Chris also lists Honda, Acura, Toyota and Lexus as reliable brands, but he went into more detail. He explains that, from his experience, the model most likely to last is the Honda Civic from 2009-2011. According to him, this batch of Honda Civics is “extremely reliable, last[s] forever,” and costs little to maintain.

“We see a few of them in here,” Chris said, “but most of the time, they are just getting maintenance.”

@enrightauto What are your thoughts? Im basing this off of 16yrs in the industry and also off vehicles that do not get maintained as well. Most vehicles that are maintained well will make it to 200k. But the ones that are abused. Thats another story. ♬ original sound – enrightauto

What did viewers say?

Most viewers agreed with Chris, while a few added some brands they thought were overlooked.

“I have an ’09 Civic with almost 400,000. Still runs great!” one viewer said.

Auto shop Sparks Car Care backed up Chris’ ranking, declaring, “We have several civics we service with over 300,000!”

“Corolla, Camry, Accord,” another remarked.

“I seen a Lexus ES350 with 400k original engine and transmission,” a viewer added.

Other viewers listed Volvos, Corvettes, and Crown Victorias as reliable and long lasting choices.

Some users thought the type of car didn’t matter. Instead, they claimed that proper maintenance and care were all it took to get any car to last forever.

“If you take care of a car and do regular maintenance, not what the manufacturer recommends it will last 200K,” a viewer opined.

The Daily Dot reached out to Honda and Chris via email.

