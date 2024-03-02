‘These things are built to last’: Car expert shares which cars will last you over 300,000 miles

There are many things people take into consideration when car-hunting, like safety, maintenance, and reliability. No one buys a car hoping it won’t make it past 100,000 miles.

TikTok user @rudycars2 took his 10,000 followers on a quick trip through the car dealership he works at, revealing which cars can last over 300,000 miles.

A Toyota Tacoma is the first car Rudy spotlights in his video, which was viewed over 612,000 times.

He then shows a Nissan Xterra. “We got a Nissan Xterra. These things are built to last. Their tanks 300,00 miles easily out of these joints,” he says before turning his attention over to a Toyota Camry, saying it will last owners “easily 300,000 miles.”

Most of these cars’ expectancies range between 200,000 and 300,000 miles. However, for them to last, they need routine maintenance and regular servicing. According to Yahoo Finance, Toyota and Nissan made the Most Reliable Cars list.

The Daily Dot reached out to @rudycars2 via TikTok comment and direct message. Viewers backed up Rudy’s video, sharing which Toyota models they have and how many miles they have racked up.

“What i have 2015 camry 500.800 mile and still driving I will hit the 1 million I promise you that,” one viewer said.

“My husband has a Toyota Tacoma and yes these trucks last a lifetime. He’s had it 15 years it’s a 2003 and still driving. 250k miles excellent,” a second revealed.

Rudy also poked fun at the Jeep Liberty in his video, indicating it won’t last, so some viewers jumped to the car’s defense.

“Hey! my jeep liberty has 228k miles and still going strong,” one user remarked.

“2008 jeep liberty 260,000 miles before trading in original engine and transmission,” a second commented.

The most common issues with this car model are reportedly misfires, fluid leaks, and loss of engine power. Drivers have also complained about its “electrical issues, transmission problems, and strange noises coming from the exhaust manifold.” However, like almost any car, if the Jeep Liberty is properly maintained, it can last longer than 200,000 miles.