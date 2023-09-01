‘These boxes can’t be broken down any further like pls’: Tenant says apartment complex put her trash back inside her unit instead of issuing a violation

Property managers at apartment complexes have made some recent impressions on tenants that have found their way to TikTok, as residents share their odd experiences.

From exposing an apartment complex for not putting packages in lockers despite their advertised policy, to showing a sink that fell through a countertop, tenants are showing all the wild experiences they have in their homes.

One resident of an apartment complex shared that after she put out some boxes to be disposed of, she left and came back to her home to find that the property manager had entered her unit to put it all back. Posted by Houston resident @lindalaidit, it is unclear where the cardboard boxes and styrofoam were placed originally.

“When your apartment complex puts the trash back in your house instead of just issuing a violation,” a text overlay on the video reads.

Several commenters insisted the poster might have a lawsuit on her hands if the complex did not provide notice that they would be entering her unit. However, in Texas, landlords are only required to provide notice of intent to enter someone’s home if it is a requirement of the lease.

“Ask for compensation of unauthorized entry!” one commenter wrote.

“They OPENED YOUR DOOR?” another user said. “With no notice? AS IN UNLAWFUL ENTRY?”

“As in entered you unit without a 24hr notice?” one shared.

Others recommended removing shipping labels or any other identifying information from the trash before disposing it.

“That’s why I always rip off the shipping info,” one commenter wrote.

“You supposed to take the sticker with your address off girl,” another user advised.

“This why we press the importance of removing labels and mail with name and addresses before disposal,” a commenter wrote.